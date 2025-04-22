The Bold & The Beautiful: watch Liam Spencer react to his 'death sentence'

Liam Spencer is not going to accept his "death sentence" on The Bold & The Beautiful.

Fans of the soap opera have anxiously been awaiting news after Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) collapsed, with the impact causing a brain bleed. On Friday April 18 viewers saw Liam finally leave the hospital with the hopes of attending his daughter Kelly’s father-daughter dance, leaving Finn (Tanner Novlan) to share the news with Liam’s ex-wife Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that the doctors discovered an inoperable mass on his brain.

Now, a new teaser clip reveals the moment Steffy tells Liam – and the father-of-one is not accepting the diagnosis. Watch the teaser trailer here:

The preview clip shows Steffy telling Finn that she needs to be the one to tell her ex-husband about his condition, and also gives a glimpse at the guest appearance from The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag who will attend Forrester Creations' fashion show.

Social media influencer Markell Washington will also make a special appearance for the fashion show.

It is unclear if Liam will be killed off the show; Scott, 40, joined the show in 2010 after having starred as Dillon Quartermaine on General Hospital for four years between 2003 and 2007, and as Schuyler Joplin in One Life to Live until 2009.