NCIS star Michael Weatherly gives rare glimpse into lavish break after show end

Michael Weatherly is on vacation! Following an eight-month shoot in Budapest, the actor has finally wrapped production on NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

Michael Weatherly's tropical vacation

After reuniting with his family, Michael – who shares a son, Liam, and a daughter, Olivia, with his wife, Bojana Jankovic – has been posting photos from their sun-soaked trip to the beach. Currently, it's unclear where the actor has been staying, but he's certainly given us travel-envy with snaps of ivory sands and cerulean shores.

© X/Michael Weatherly Michael Weatherly has been posting photos from the beach

Taking to Instagram on April 4, Michael, 56, revealed that he was "Pushing the limits of #relaxation" with his luxurious itinerary. "If lunch is at 12 and my massage is at 2, and I swim at 3, do I have time for a nap before cocktails?" he quipped.

Michael and his family are currently on the tropical half of a two-stop vacation, which began in March.

The actor has just finished skiing in Switzerland

Before touching down by the beach, the Weatherlys had been to St. Moritz in Switzerland for a spot of skiing. During their time in the region, Michael headed to the slopes with his son, Liam, 11, and the duo even posed for a selfie on a ski lift, which the TV star shared on X.

Now that he's swapped the mountains for massages and naps by the sea, Michael is certainly feeling replenished after his eight months in Budapest, and with production officially wrapped, fans are hoping that Tony & Ziva will premiere later this year.

Wrapping production on NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Responding to a fan on social media this month, Michael hinted that the drama's release isn't far away. Asked when the spin-off would land on Paramount+, the Tony DiNozzo actor replied: "Oh hi-ho! It's so, so… close to nearly being a thing we can show. But do you [know] why Doctors are so good at golf? They have lots of Patients. (But not like crazy patience. Like normal patience with surprises that make you happy. Like Xmas Patience)."

© Lorio/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will reprise their roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David

When Tony & Ziva airs, fans will finally get to see the long-awaited reunion between Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) and Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). According to the official synopsis, the former NCIS agents, who are now co-parents to a daughter, will be forced to go on the run across Europe.

"Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris," the synopsis teases.

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together.

"When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."