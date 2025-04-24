Grantchester and Silent Witness stars' hit 5-part thriller is returning to ITV sooner than you think

ITV's critically-acclaimed medical thriller, Malpractice, is returning to our screens with an all-star cast, including Zoë Telford (Silent Witness), Tom Hughes (Victoria) and Selin Hizli (Grantchester) – and it's back sooner than you might think!

The series, penned by former NHS Doctor Grace Ofori-Attah, first premiered in 2023 and starred Niamh Algar as Dr. Lucinda Edwards, whose career is derailed after an overdose victim dies in her care.

Niamh is not returning for season two, with the new episodes focusing on Tom's character, Dr James Ford, a Psychiatric Registrar working in a North Yorkshire hospital. During one busy on-call shift, James finds himself torn between a new mother attending a routine postnatal check-up and the sectioning of a floridly psychotic woman – and no one could predict the terrible consequences that unfold.

© ITV Niamh Algar starred as Dr Lucinda Edwards in Malpractice season one

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.

What is Malpractice season two about?

The second season follows on-call Psychiatric Registrar Dr James Ford, who is caught between an anxious new mother's postnatal check-up and the sectioning of a psychotic patient, which leads to a devastating outcome.

What follows is an investigation into James's actions by Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei of the Medical Investigation Unit.

© ITV Tom Hughes stars as Dr James Ford in the thriller

The synopsis continues: "His personal life is messy and his colleagues may find him arrogant, but Dr Ford appears committed to his vulnerable patients. As the team dig further into the events of that night, what appears to be a series of poor choices by one doctor spreads beyond the psychiatric unit to a hospital seemingly at war with itself.

"With the MIU investigation closing in, can Dr Ford save his already fragile career from a string of apparently damning mistakes? Is Dr Ford a doctor with a God complex, or a victim of the institution? And can the MIU uncover the truth of what happened, despite hostility from all sides?"

© ITV The series is set in a North Yorkshire hospital

Leading star Tom described the show as a "truly authentic and gripping medical thriller" and said viewers can expect to see "something that hopefully will feel true to its subject matter and the setting of a hospital/psychiatric ward" with a "sense of realism and truth".

Who stars in Malpractice?

Tom Hughes, known for his roles in Victoria and The English, stars as Dr James Ford, leading a fresh cast of familiar faces, including Selin Hizli (Grantchester, Am I Being Unreasonable?) as Obstetrics Registrar Dr Sophia Hernandez and Zoë Telford (Silent Witness, Sherlock) as Dr Kate McAllister, a Consultant Psychiatrist at the hospital.

Other additions include Hannah McClean (Blue Lights, Josh), Seraphina Beh (Polite Society, Top Boy), and Ace Bhatti (Line of Duty, Bohemian Rhapsody).

© ITV Hannah McClean has joined the cast of season two

Meanwhile, Helen Behan (The Virtues) and Jordan Kouamé (Scoop) reprise their roles as Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei of the Medical Investigation Unit (MIU).

Malpractice season two release date and episode schedule

Malpractice returns to ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday, 4 May. Episode two airs on Monday 5 and the third on Tuesday 6 May with episodes four and five to air the following week.