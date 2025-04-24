11 highly-anticipated BBC dramas that we can't wait to watch

Nothing beats a good BBC drama, and there are so many exciting shows coming up over the next few months! From the return of their most popular shows to brand new series to add to your must-watch list, here are our top recommendations of upcoming BBC dramas that we couldn't be more excited to watch…
Counsels
The eight-part series is a high-stakes legal drama set in Glasgow, and follows five young lawyers who once trained together at one of Scotland’s elite law schools, and who are now facing each other in the courts of Glasgow.
The synopsis continues: "The ambitious lawyers must navigate a legal battlefield where their friendships begin to fracture, love affairs crumble, and the fight for justice threatens to tear them all apart."
The Young Team
Based on the best-selling debut novel of the same name, the story follows teenage Azzy and his friends and looks at the realities of addiction and gang violence and the realities of life for young, disenfranchised people.
Speaking about the show, creator Graeme Armstrong said: "I have been working on The Young Team project for 12 years… This has been the privilege of my life but it comes with enormous responsibility, as does our task to capture this unique culture on film. The impact of storytelling like this changed my destiny and ultimately, saved me."
Grams
This dark comic thriller follows a widowed Glaswegian woman, Thana, who makes unlikely friends with a volatile youngster following the death of her grandson. The synopsis reads: "Grams will see Thana and Connor form an unlikely partnership, as they seek the truth of what really happened to Michael."
The Black Forest Murders
This German four-part series follows the true-crime 2016 police investigation into the mysterious murders of two young women in the south of Germany.
The description reads: "A young woman is missing. After an intensive search, her body is found, bludgeoned to death by an unknown assailant. Senior Detective Barbara Kramer of the Lauburg police and her team, including Thomas Riedle, begin the search for the perpetrator. They speak with witnesses and gather evidence but quick successes elude them… Under the watchful eye of the concerned public, the police officers face mounting pressure for months, until their persistence is finally rewarded."
Two Weeks in August
This upcoming eight-part drama follows a group of friends who become trapped on an island during a holiday, and are faced with life-or-death situations. Starring Call the Midwife's Jessica Raine and Bergerac star Damian Molony, we couldn't be more excited for this one! The show is currently being filmed in Malta.
The Capture season 3
Holliday Grainger returns for the third instalment of the hit series that delves into the world of surveillance and deep fakes. The story picks up 12 months after Holliday's character Rachel broadcast a live deepfake of a government minister to the nation, and she is now the acting head of SO15, determined to regain the public’s trust in surveillance technology.
However, a brutal act of terror aimed right at the heart of the British establishment leaves behind just one witness, plunging Rachel into a new investigation.
Mint
Starring Emma Laird, Sam Riley and Laura Fraser, this dark comedy drama follows the inner life of a crime family. The story follows Shannon, the naïve, romantic daughter of the crime family who is searching for love in the shadow of her gangster father.
The synopsis continues: "Having grown up protected within the surreal, yet violent confines of the ‘family business’, things are set to change once Arran… arrives on the scene."
Honey
Honey is set to be a "darkly comedic" Cold War thriller. Penned by Extraordinary writer Emma Moran, the story goes deep undercover in 1980s East Berlin to explore the world of counterespionage and risky but irresistible relations.
The story follows Marta, 24, who is a deep cover agent for MI6. Surrounded by enemies and constantly under threat of her cover being blown, she tries her hardest to avoid detection by Friedrich Bauman, the new Head of Counter Espionage for the Stasi.
The Bombing of Pan Am 103
Starring Connor Swindels, Patrick J. Adams and Merritt Wever, the new drama is based on the heartbreaking true story of the bombing of a passenger flight over the small Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988 and the quest to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The synopsis reads: "On 21 December 1988, flight Pan Am 103 was en route from Heathrow to JFK when a bomb exploded in its hold over Lockerbie, killing 270 people, including 43 British citizens and 190 Americans. It was the worst ever terror attack on British soil and the first major act of terrorism against US citizens."
What It Feels Like For A Girl
This upcoming coming-of-age drama stars Ellis Howard, Hannah Walters and Laura Haddock alongside Michael Socha, with the synopsis reading: "It's a new millennium and there's a whole world to explore. But teenager Byron is stuck in a small working-class town that hasn’t been the same since the coal mine shut down in the 80s. Byron needs to get away and doesn’t care how.
Life explodes in a rush when Byron escapes to Nottingham’s vibrant underworld, discovering a realm of drink, drugs, and a chaotic family of troublemakers… Byron finds a gang of kindred spirits… while an intense rivalry brews between Byron and the beautiful, acid-tongued Sasha."
Granite Harbour season 3
Starring Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson as crime duo Lindo and Bart, the Aberdeen-set show is returning for a third season which will see the pair investigate a suspicious death in the travelling community at an estate on the outskirts of Aberdeen.