Why is 9-1-1 not on TV tonight after devastating death?

9-1-1 fans will have another week to recover from the shocking events on episode 15, as ABC has put the show on hiatus for a week.

The show will not be on TV screens on April 24, but instead will return on May 1.

© ABC Peter Krause in a still from 9-1-1 season 8 episode 15

The decision to place a week or two break between episodes is one that networks regularly make to ensure that the TV season continues from mid-September to mid-May despite shortened season lengths.

There will be 18 episodes in season eight of 9-1-1, with three left to air.

The remaining episodes will focus on Firehouse 118 and how they handle the death of Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) which viewers saw play out in devastating details on April 17.

© Chris Willard Howard 'Chimney' Han was left close to death

Episode 14 and 15 were a two-parter and followed the 118 as they were called to a research lab at the Southern California Institute of Technology, which had been set on fire and was now a biohazard.

The lab was researching CCHF (Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever) — a risk level 4 pathogen — but Moira Blake, a dedicated research scientist left disgruntled after being fired, chose to set the lab on fire and stole the only viral of the anti-virus.

Firefighter Howard 'Chimney' Han (Kenneth Choi) was left in desperate need of that anti-virus after being exposed to the disease, and towards the end of the second-part, the 118 were rescued and Chimney was saved.

Yet as the team left the lab in high spirits, Bobby locked himself inside, before removing his mask to reveal he had been exposed the entire time after his air supply line was compromised during the explosion.

© ABC Bobby says goodbye to his wife Athena

Evan 'Buck' Buckley (Oliver Stark), Bobby's surrogate son, was the one to realize Bobby had stayed behind, and viewers saw the moment that Buck understood he was about to lose his father's figure.

"You're going to be ok, kid," Bobby told Buck as he realized the situation they were in. "They're going to need you."

Buck then called in Bobby's wife, Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) and the two had a tragic heart-to-heart.

© Disney Oliver Stark and Angela Bassett were both involved the heartbreaking scenes

"I am not choosing to leave you," he told Athena. "I chose to save my team because it was the right thing to do. I don't want to go, if I could I would stay with you always."

His final words were "I love you," to Athena. The episode ended with his body being removed in a body bag and a lingering shot on his Captain's helmet.