David Muir looks and sounds so different in unearthed footage from college years

David Muir has one of the most recognizable faces and voices in broadcasting so fans will be stunned to listen to him before he hit the big time.

In footage from 1992, David — who turned 51 on November 8 — sported a very different hairstyle and vocal prowess.

The unearthed clip from his college years was displayed on GMA in 2014, when it was announced he was replacing Diane Sawyer on World News Tonight.

WATCH: David Muir's voice and appearance is so different in video from college

At the time, the ABC hosts chuckled as they introduced the video, which they confessed "we had to dig for."

David was studying broadcasting at Ithaca College at the time, and read the news for the college news program wearing a dark suit and tie.

© Instagram David and his father Ronald Muir sit at a news desk in a throwback photograph

His famous tresses were styled in a 90s wedge cut, and when he began speaking his voice was noticeably more high-pitched than he sounds today.

"Holy cow, the voice is a little different, a lot different," the anchor from GMA remarked after hearing David's newsreel. "But already looking like an anchorman," he added.

© Getty Images David has had an incredible career

David knew he wanted to become a news anchor from an early age and has spoken about his unconventional childhood in Syracuse, where he spent his summers interning at the local news station rather than playing with his friends.

"I was a total nerd," he admitted during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. "In the backyard, everyone was playing. And I'd be out there too, but then I'd be like, 'I gotta go inside, it's time for the news!' So I'd go in and watch the news."

© Getty Images He's passionate about is work

David revealed more in an interview with Syracuse.com and said he remembered his mother and father driving him to the television studios where he was interning.

"One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said.

© Lee Goldberg/WTVH-TV David anchoring for WTVH-TV in Syracuse

"When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station.

"I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

© Getty Images David said he was a 'nerd' as a kid

After college, David became a full-time reporter for WTVH-TV from 1994-2000, and worked for three years after with the ABC-owned WCVB before joining ABC News full-time in 2003.

primetime news show, he was made co-anchor of ABC's 20/20 in 2013 alongside Elizabeth Vargas (who was succeeded by Amy Robach, and now Deborah Roberts). He officially was named lead anchor and Managing Editor of World News Tonight in 2014.