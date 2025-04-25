Death in Paradise star's new 8-part drama series hailed as 'incredible' and a 'triumph' by viewers

Death in Paradise star Ben Miller leads the cast of the BBC's new comedy-drama Austin, alongside Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones's Diary) and Michael Theo (Love on the Spectrum) – and viewers have hailed the new eight-part series as a "triumph".

Co-created by Ben, alongside Darren Ashton, Joe Tucker and Lloyd Woolf, the series follows award-winning British children's author Julian Hartswood (Miller), whose sparkling career is jeopardised after he reposts a tweet from a white supremacist. But his life is thrown into even more chaos when Austin (Theo), a neurodivergent 20-something, approaches him at a Canberra book signing, claiming to be his son.

Viewers have been full of praise for the show on social media, with many binge-watching the series and calling for a second season.

One person wrote: "Watched episode 1...binged on 2 through 7. More please. What a brilliant cast combo," while another added: "Binge watching this incredible series. Love, love, love it!! Superb."

A third viewer remarked: "It is SO good! One of the few things that actually makes me laugh out loud. More episodes, pleaaase!" while another added: "It's wonderful. Just makes you laugh and feel happy."

What is Austin about?

The series, which premiered in the UK in April, follows wealthy children's author Julian Hartswood, whose "glorious empire goes into freefall the moment he reposts a tweet from a white supremacist", according to the synopsis.

It continues: "But his problems are soon compounded when Austin, a neurodivergent 20-something, approaches him at a Canberra book signing, claiming to be his son. After questions are asked and calculations made, it turns out Austin is not only his son but was conceived while Julian was dating Ingrid (Phillips), his now wife and work partner for 28 years.

"At first, Julian gives Austin the brush off, hoping he'll go away forever. But following the advice of his opportunistic agent, decides that presenting himself to the public with his long-lost autistic son may hold the key to career redemption.

"But what's to become of his marriage now he's been outed as a philanderer? Well... Austin may be able to help there as well."

Is Austin returning with series 2?

Fans will be pleased to know that Austin has been recommissioned for a second season. Filming began in December last year.

What to expect from season 2

In season two, Austin's publishing career takes off when his book, Game Of Scones: Doing Britain On The Spectrum, is picked up by an international publisher.

The synopsis continues: "As his fame among the bespoke travelling readers grows, he falls under the professional spell of his new agent, and to the horror of his family breaks bad - behaving in a manner unbefitting his true self.

"Meanwhile, an Australian production company options Big Bear to adapt into a TV series. Julian (Ben Miller) and Ingrid (Sally Phillips), with Austin in tow, head to Canberra, Australia, but the joy is short-lived when they discover the production company wants to exclude Julian and reinvent the Big Bear brand."

