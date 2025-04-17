Death in Paradise star to reprise role in season 2 of spin-off show

Return to Paradise is officially returning with a second season – and former Death in Paradise star Ardal O'Hanlon will be reprising his role as the iconic Jack Mooney.

The actor, who also guest-starred in series one, played the lead detective in the flagship show from 2017 to 2020.

Filming is underway on series two of the Death in Paradise spin-off, which is set in Australia and stars Anna Samson as former Met Police detective, Mackenzie Clarke.

Sharing the good news on Instagram, Anna posted a behind-the-scenes snap from filming, which showed her holding a clapper board whilst on set with her co-stars Tai Hara and Lloyd Griffith.

In the caption, she penned: "The gang is back together. @returntoparadiseofficial. Season 2."

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "Brilliant news!!" while another added: "YESSSS."

When is Return to Paradise season 2 coming to the UK?

So far, a UK release date has yet to be confirmed. But if the previous season is anything to go by, we'd expect to see the show arrive on BBC One and iPlayer a couple of months after its Australian premiere.

What is Return to Paradise about?

For those unfamiliar with the show, it follows Detective Mackenzie Clarke, who moves back to her hometown of Dolphin Cove in Australia, having spent the past six years in London. She reluctantly returns Down Under after being accused of tampering with evidence, and receives a frosty reception having left her fiancé, forensic pathologist Glenn Strong, at the altar years before.

Over the course of season one, viewers watched as Mackenzie hoped her name would be cleared so she could return to the Met Police, all while her feelings for Glenn returned.

The full synopsis reads: "Return to Paradise follows DI Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson), an Australian expat who's made a name for herself in London's Metropolitan Police for cracking uncrackable murder cases. When she is accused of tampering with evidence, Mackenzie returns to Australia, back to the last place she ever wanted to be – her hometown of Dolphin Cove.

© BBC Anna Samson leads the series as DI Mackenzie Clarke

"Having fled the town six years ago, infamously leaving her ex-fiancée Glenn (Tai Hara) at the altar, Mackenzie is not welcome here."

It continues: "But with no other job options, and a unique talent for solving a mystery, no matter how challenging, a reluctant Mack joins the team at Dolphin Cove Police Station."

What to expect from Return to Paradise series 2

In series two, we find Detective Sergeant Mackenzie 'Mack' Clarke longing to get back to the UK and the life she's always craved. But for now, she's stuck in Dolphin Cove, dodging her ex-fiancée Glenn's (Tai Hara) upcoming wedding after overhearing his unexpected declaration of love in the series one finale - a confession that she can't unhear.

© BBC The spin-off show is set in Australia

The synopsis continues: "Luckily for Mack, her compulsion to solve impossible cases serves as a great distraction, and there’s no shortage of murders to investigate.

"From the literary world to state-of-the-art shark labs, dating apps and rock concerts, Mack and her team face challenging mysteries with their unique blend of humour and tenacity. But Mack's biggest challenge of all? Finding a way to exist in Dolphin Cove as the ultimate outsider."

© John Platt Filming for season two is underway

Who stars in Return to Paradise?

Anna leads the cast as Mackenzie, alongside Tai Hara as Glenn Strong and Lloyd Griffith as Colin Cartwright, who are returning for season two.

Catherine McClements also reprises her role as Philomena Strong, alongside Celia Ireland as Reggie Rocco, Aaron McGrath as Felix Wilkinson and Andrea Demetriades as Daisy Dixon.

Fans can expect to see a host of guest stars, including Ardal O'Hanlon as Jack Mooney, as well as Danielle Cormack, Meyne Wyatt, Roz Hammond, Justine Clarke, Michelle Lim Davidson, Greg Stone, Zoe Carides, Simon Lyndon and Miah Madden. Tim Rogers, the iconic lead singer of rock legends You Am I, also guest stars.

WATCH: The trailer for Return to Paradise

Return to Paradise is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.