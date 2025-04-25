Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak makes bold new career decision at 78

Two years after Pat Sajak made the decision to step down from Wheel of Fortune, the 78-year-old is making a bold new decision, returning to the stage.

Pat will star in a production of Prescription: Murder this summer opposite his longtime friend, KHON-TV Hawaii newscaster Joe Moore, in Hawaii. The show will run for a limited time from July 31 through August 10.

Flyer for Prescription: Murder starring Pat Sajak

Pat will play a psychiatrist named Dr. Roy Flemming, who has "carried out an ingenious plan to murder his wife, and established a perfect alibi," according to the show’s announcement.

Joe will star as Lieutenant Columbo, a bumbling detective who has been tasked with investigating the crime.

Prescription: Murder is the original Columbo mystery thriller by William Link and Richard Levinson, and was the inspiration for the long-running Colombo TV series.

Joe Moore and Pat Sajak in 2018

"This will likely be our final time on stage together," the pair said in a statement to the Hawaii Theater, based in Honolulu.

The pair first met many years ago when they were both serving in the Vietnam war, and starred together in the play The Odd Couple, also at the Hawaii Theater, in 2011, and Dial M For Murder in 2018.

© Pat Sajak Pat Sajak (3R top row) with fellow troops at American Forces Vietnam Network.

Pat served in the U.S. Army as a DJ for the American Forces Vietnam Network. He replaced Adrian Cronauer on the Dawn Buster show; Adrian was the inspiration for the 1987 Robin Williams film Good Morning, Vietnam.

Joe served two tours of duty with the 25th Infantry Division, and the American Forces Vietnam Network.

Pat is best known to audiences for his four decades as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Pat and Vanna White on set of Wheek of Fortune in mid--1980s

"Well, the time has come... I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he shared on X in 2023, revealing the news.

"It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

His final episode aired in June 2024, and he thanked the viewers for giving him the "privilege" to become a safe space for everyone.

© Ricky Middlesworth Pat's last episode was June 2024

"Well, the time has come to say goodbye," he said, in a pre-taped speech. "I have a few thanks and acknowledgements before I go, and I want to start with all watching out there. It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade."

"I always felt that the privilege came with the responsibility to keep this daily half hour a safe place for family fun," he continued, adding: "No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope, just a game."

Ryan Seacrest replaced Pat, although his longrunning co-host Vanna White stayed on, and Pat remains a consultant on the show.