Pat Sajak leaving Wheel of Fortune after four decades

Pat Sajak, the familiar face of Wheel of Fortune, recently revealed his decision to step down from the long-running game show after an incredible tenure of over 40 years.

In a tweet shared on Monday, Pat expressed: "Well, the time has come... I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last."

As fans reacted to the news, Pat hinted at future announcements, stating: "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

His departure marks the end of an era, and fans eagerly await his forthcoming reflections on this momentous transition.

Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, expressed her gratitude for Sajak's remarkable career in a statement shared with Variety.

She acknowledged: "As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season."

While Pat bids farewell to the host role, Suzannah revealed that he will continue as a consultant for the show for three years after his final year of hosting. This continuation ensures that his invaluable expertise and contribution will still be part of the show's future. Vanna White will continue on.

Having hosted the syndicated version of Wheel of Fortune since its debut in 1983, Pat’s presence has become synonymous with the show's success. He also served as the host for the daytime edition from 1981 to 1989. Despite his retirement announcement, Sajak's contemplation of stepping down has been evident over the years.

Last year, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he hinted at his eventual departure, stating: "It appears I may go before the show... Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]...

“We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near... It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

While Pat’s illustrious career has garnered him immense popularity, he has faced criticism from viewers in recent times.

A controversial remark in April, where he asked longtime letter-turner Vanna White if she had watched opera in the buff, sparked online backlash and accusations of a "#metoo moment."

Additionally, another comment from him dismissing a contestant's introduction as "the most pointless story ever told" garnered disapproval from viewers.

