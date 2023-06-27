Ryan Seacrest named new Wheel of Fortune host after Pat Sajak steps down

The former Live with Kelly and Ryan host is staying in the family, though

Ryan Seacrest is making the move from one ABC staple to another, as the longtime TV personality is slated to become the new host of Wheel of Fortune.

Ryan, 48, is planned to take over next year once current host, Pat Sajak, steps down. He confirmed the news with a statement on his social media account.

The entertainment mogul and radio show host wrote: "I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak.

© Instagram Ryan revealed he will be the new host of "Wheel of Fortune"

"I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.

"Pat, love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

He continued: "Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity.

© Getty Images Ryan will co-host alongside Vanna White

"I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

Earlier in the month, Pat, 76, revealed that he would be retiring from his position as the show's longest-running host after the conclusion of its 41st season.

His retirement from the legendary game show came with a statement on social media, which reads: "Well, the time has come.

© Getty Images Vanna is slated to remain on the show for another year

"I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

The new season of Wheel begins in September and will feature the TV icon for the final time alongside longtime co-host Vanna White, who is currently on contract for another year with the show.

© Getty Images The longtime host announced he would be stepping down after season 41

Ryan, on the other hand, continues to remain synonymous with TV hosting, thanks to American Idol, which most recently aired its 21st season.

He left his position as the host of Live with Kelly and Ryan back in April after six seasons beside close friend Kelly Ripa, with her husband Mark Consuelos taking over for the newly revamped Live with Kelly and Mark. He has also built a name for himself as one of the most renowned red carpet hosts for networks like E! and ABC.

The official Wheel of Fortune social media page also wrote: "It's official! Starting in 2024 @ryanseacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We're so excited – Welcome Ryan!"