Wheel of Fortune is coming to Las Vegas with a brand new host

Wheel of Fortune has been a syndicated game show on your TV shows for 50 years but now it is coming to Las Vegas – and you can take part.

Mark L. Walberg – the host of Temptation Island – will host the live version that is being given an extended engagement at Paris Las Vegas starting July 11, and will give fans the chance to spin the famous Wheel, solve puzzles and win fantastic prizes.

© Wheel of Fortune Live Wheel of Fortune Live will come to Las Vegas

Big prizes up for grabs

There will also be opportunities to audition on-site for the chance to appear as a contestant on a future episode of the TV show alongside hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! will see audience members selected at random to be invited on stage to solve puzzles by spinning the Wheel, buying vowels and choosing consonants. Prizes will include "dream vacations or cash prizes up to $10,000".

Mark L Walberg, the host of Tempation Island, will host the Live version

"We’ve been looking for ways to expand the Wheel of Fortune brand and create opportunities for our fans to engage in new and exciting ways,” said Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows for Sony Pictures Television.

"This live show is a fun, interactive first for enthusiasts to play a version of their favorite game show in their hometown. Our collaboration with Paris Las Vegas will give Wheel Watchers and Las Vegas tourists a chance to spin, win and solve puzzles – just like they see on TV."

On tour

The Wheel will then go on a 60-day tour throughout the United States in fall 2025.

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White on set of Wheel Of Fortune

Vanna has been a co-host on the television version of the syndicated game show since 1982, and was joined by Ryan in 2024 when longtime host Pat Sajak decided to retire.

"Ryan took over, and he’s doing a great job. He told me, 'No one could ever replace Pat Sajak. I’m just here to fill in.,'" Vanna said of Ryan's decision to accept the role.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Vanna hosted alongside Pat Sajak for over 40 years

In March Vanna shocked fans when she revealed that she only works 34 days a year, telling Elvis Duran on his morning radio show that even though 34 may seem like a small number, they film "six shows a day," quipping: "You can feel bad for me."

"I do not feel sorry for you one bit," Elvis replied. "That sounds like a great job," – and it is when she's raking in a $3 million salary. That figure came however after a report emerged in 2023 alleging that Vanna had not received a pay rise in almost 18 years.