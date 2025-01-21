Days of Our Lives Star Francisco San Martin dies aged 39

Days of Our Lives star Francisco San Martin has passed away aged 39. The actor – who famously portrayed Dario Hernandez – died at his home on January 16. The Los Angeles County Coroner's office listed his cause of death as suicide.

© Shutterstock Francisco San Martin died at his home in Los Angeles

Born in Majorca, Spain, the late star was raised in Montana, San Martin and made his mark on television, appearing as Mateo in The Bold and the Beautiful (2017) and Fabian in Jane The Virgin (2017). According to IMDb, Francisco's final roles were in the short films, Hotter Up Close and Dot, both of which were released in 2022.

© Shutterstock The actor is also known for appearing in Jane the Virgin

Following the news of his passing, Francisco's Days of Our Lives co-star, Camila Banus, penned a tribute. "Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend," she began.

"My only witness that Pau sang happy birthday to me in the middle of a concert in Hollywood, you couldn't believe it. Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more."

© Shutterstock Francisco with his Days of Our Lives co-star Camila Banus

Sadly, Days of Our Lives has been forced to say goodbye to several beloved stars in recent months, including Drake Hogestyn. Last September, it was reported that he had died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 70.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Drake's family said: "He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

© Shutterstock Days of Our Lives was forced to say goodbye to Drake Hogestyn in September 2024

"He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor," the statement continued. "He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives. - The Hogestyn Family."

WATCH: Stars who died in 2024

Following Drake's passing, tributes poured in three months later for detective Roman Brady alum, Wayne Northrop. He was 77.

Wayne's wife and fellow actor, Lynn Herring Northrop, confirmed his passing. "Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's six years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family," she told fans.

© Getty Lynn Herring confirmed that her husband Wayne Northrop had died in December 2024

"We wish to thank the most caring and amazing place, The Motion Picture and Television Home for taking such great care of him.

"Wayne touched so many people with his sense of humor and wit," she added. "A husband for 43 years, the best dad ever to his two boys, Hank and Grady, and a rancher who loved his cows and was a friend to many."