The Bold and the Beautiful's Scott Clifton breaks silence on General Hospital return 

Scott Clifton has become a favorite of The Bold and the Beautiful fans worldwide ever since his debut on the hit soap opera in 2010.

Yet his fate on the show as Liam Spencer is undecided after it was revealed that his character was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, leaving viewers scrambling for news of Scott's future on B&B.

Into the unknown

© Photo Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Prods., Inc. Photo by Sean Smith/CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Liam was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor

Scott's army of fans are now left wondering whether the 40-year-old will return to ABC's General Hospital, which marked his soap debut as Dillon Quartermaine in 2003.

Scott has put these rumors to rest in an interview with Soap Opera Digest on Wednesday, revealing that he is wholly dedicated to his storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful.

"No, I am not at all thinking about General Hospital or any other show," he told the publication. "I'm just thinking about doing the best job I can do telling this story. That is what is important to me. I just want to do right by this show and this story and this storyteller — namely, Brad." Bradley Bell, the show's executive producer and head writer, has worked on B&B for a whopping 38 years.

On the sidelines

© CBS via Getty Images Liam's love triange storyline with Steffy and Hope was sidelined in the most recent season

Scott shared the "generous and honest" conversation he had with Brad about the direction his character was taking in the latest season.

He revealed that Brad had chosen to sideline the iconic love triangle between Liam and stepsisters Steffy Forrester and Hope Logan after years of uncertainty between the three characters. "That was something that I had worried about for at least the last decade," Scott said.

"Like, there's no way this is sustainable, right? This guy just going back and forth between these two women, never learning his lesson and becoming more and more unlikable to the point where you can't just say, 'Oh, his heart was in the right place.' At a certain point, you can't even say that anymore about the character! I got exactly where Brad was coming from."

He continued: "After that conversation happened, I didn't work very much at all for a while. And then, out of nowhere, I got this script."

For the fans

© CBS via Getty Images Scott reassured his fans that he is fully committed to Liam's storyline

The father of one added that he was looking forward to telling Liam's story, which is sure to be a tearjerker.

"I'm really, really excited to tell this story because I've never been entrusted with something this weighty before. And I'm really grateful to Brad for having enough faith in me to pull this off," he said.

As for whether his future on the show is undecided, Scott remains positive and dedicated to Liam's journey with his cancer diagnosis.

© Â© Howard Wise/jpistudios.com He has portrayed Liam since 2010

"I'm kind of trying to cross each bridge as I come to it and not think too hard about it," he said.

"To the fans, I would say, 'Hey, man, we're on this trip together! I'm right there with you. I don't know exactly where this is going.'"

"I want the fans to know that whatever happens, this story is being told with such thoughtfulness and delicacy and generosity and love, from the top down. We all really, really care [about telling it right]," Scott finished.

