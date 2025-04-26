Prime Video's 'fun' new series from Gilmore Girls creator is your next binge watch

TV viewers are locked in on Prime Video's latest series – and if you're a fan of Gilmore Girls or The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, you'll be a fan of this one.
Etoile is by the same showrunners, Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband Daniel, and follows two world-renowned ballet companies, one in New York City and the other in Paris, who decide to swap their most talented stars when both discover they are in financial trouble.
In classic Sherman-Palladino style, the series is fast-paced, with tons of quippy dialogue and sarcasm, yet filled with heart.
Viewer reaction
Viewers have fallen in love with the series, with one social media user shocked at the "chemistry" between two of the characters, and calling the showrunners "insane" as they demanded a second season.
"Etoile is soooo good you guys. beautiful sets, choreography, costumes, and cinematography. such fun characters and dynamics," added another, as one fan wrote: "Can't stop looking at photos of the Étoile dancers, and also very happy to see choreographer Marguerite Derricks in some of the BTS shots."
Who is in Etoile?
Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Lou De Laâge lead the cast, which is also full of professional ballerinas – and some familiar faces for those who have seen all of Amy and Daniel's shows.
As well as Luke – who starred in all five seasons of Maisel – Kelly Bishop, Yanic Truesdale, and Gideon Glick have all returned.
Familiar faces
Gideon Glick will be recognized by viewers as he appeared alongside Luke in Maisel as Alfie the magician, in both season four and five.
Yanic is beloved by Gilmore Girls fans as Michel, the French concierge who worked alongside Lorelai and Sookie and often turned his nose up at the small town community.
In Etoile he plays Raphael, the deputy director of the Paris Opera, and dedicated to his boss.
Kelly, 81, who has played the matriarch in Gilmore Girls and had a recurring role in Maisel, steps back into familiar territory as the matriarch of the New York City ballet in Étoile.
How to watch
All eight episodes are available to watch now on Prime Video.