Prime Video's 'fun' new series from Gilmore Girls creator is your next binge watch
Prime Video's 'fun' new series from Gilmore Girls creator is your next binge watch
Genevi­eve (Charlotte Gainsbourg) in Etoile© Courtesy of Philippe Antonello for Amazon MGM Studios

Prime Video's 'fun' new series from Gilmore Girls creator is your next binge watch

Watch Etoile now on Prime Video

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles
2 minutes ago
TV viewers are locked in on Prime Video's latest series – and if you're a fan of Gilmore Girls or The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, you'll be a fan of this one.

Ballet dancers on the set of Etoile© Courtesy of Philippe Antonello for Amazon MGM Studios

Etoile is by the same showrunners, Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband Daniel, and follows two world-renowned ballet companies, one in New York City and the other in Paris, who decide to swap their most talented stars when both discover they are in financial trouble.

In classic Sherman-Palladino style, the series is fast-paced, with tons of quippy dialogue and sarcasm, yet filled with heart.

Viewer reaction

Cheyenne (Lou de Laage) and Jack (Luke Kirby) in Etoile© Courtesy of Philippe Antonello for Amazon MGM Studios

Viewers have fallen in love with the series, with one social media user shocked at the "chemistry" between two of the characters, and calling the showrunners "insane" as they demanded a second season.

"Etoile is soooo good you guys. beautiful sets, choreography, costumes, and cinematography. such fun characters and dynamics," added another, as one fan wrote: "Can't stop looking at photos of the Étoile dancers, and also very happy to see choreographer Marguerite Derricks in some of the BTS shots."

Who is in Etoile?

Genevieve (Charlotte Gainsbourg) and Gael (David Alvarez) in Etoile© Courtesy of Philippe Antonello for Amazon MGM Studios

Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Lou De Laâge lead the cast, which is also full of professional ballerinas – and some familiar faces for those who have seen all of Amy and Daniel's shows.

As well as Luke – who starred in all five seasons of Maisel – Kelly Bishop, Yanic Truesdale, and Gideon Glick have all returned. 

Familiar faces

Tobias (Gideon Glick) in Etoile© Courtesy of Philippe Antonello for Amazon MGM Studios

Gideon Glick will be recognized by viewers as he appeared alongside Luke in Maisel as Alfie the magician, in both season four and five.

Yanic Truesdale and Charlotte Gainsbourg in a still from Etoile© Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Yanic is beloved by Gilmore Girls fans as Michel, the French concierge who worked alongside Lorelai and Sookie and often turned his nose up at the small town community. 

In Etoile he plays Raphael, the deputy director of the Paris Opera, and dedicated to his boss.

Kelly Bishop attends Prime Video's 'Etoile New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on April 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Kelly, 81, who has played the matriarch in Gilmore Girls and had a recurring role in Maisel, steps back into familiar territory as the matriarch of the New York City ballet in Étoile.

How to watch

Poster for Etoile on Prime Video

All eight episodes are available to watch now on Prime Video.  

Trailer for Etoile, by creator of Gilmore Girls

