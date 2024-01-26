Inside Expats star Brian Tee's family life with famous wife and young daughter

Brian Tee stars alongside Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's heartfelt new drama, Expats, which is set in Hong Kong and follows the lives of three American women whose worlds intersect after a sudden family tragedy.

While Brian is perhaps best recognized for his seven-year stint playing Dr. Ethan Choi in the NBC medical drama, Chicago Med, how much do you know about his life off-screen?

WATCH: Brian Tee and Nicole Kidman star in Expats

Brian Tee's life away from the cameras with wife and daughter

When he's not busy starring in gripping TV shows, Brian is likely spending time at home with his family. The 46-year-old, who is of Japanese and Korean descent, is married to fellow actor Mirelly Taylor.

© Amazon MGM Studios Brian stars in Expats with Nicole Kidman

Mirelly, 43, is perhaps best known for playing Natalia Verdugo in Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, as well as for her portrayal of Rita in the CBS drama SEAL Team.

Brian and Mirelly, who hails from Mexico, have been married for over ten years. They tied the knot back in 2013 before going on to welcome their daughter, Madelyn Skyler Takata, two years later in 2015.

After his daughter's arrival, Brian opened up about becoming a dad. "There's no word to describe it," he told People in 2015. "As soon as she was born, there was just this incredible overwhelming power of love that completely filled my existence."

© @mirellytaylor/Instagram Brian Tee with his wife Mirelly Taylor and their daughter, Madelyn

He added: "I call it the greatest role I'll ever have. It's definitely the most challenging, but the most rewarding."

Mirelly often shares glimpses into the couple's home life on social media and in 2019 gushed over her loving husband. "The day I met the love of my life, my soulmate, my king, the man I admire the most in this world is when my life began," she penned alongside an adorable throwback picture of the couple from their wedding day. "It is the day I experienced pure unconditional love!!! The day I married the most incredible human being on this planet is when my life goals shifted to pure and unrelenting devotion. I admire you more and more day by day and I'm utterly grateful to walk our beautiful soul journey together. Promise me you will find me every lifetime."

© @mirellytaylor/Instagram Brian and Mirelly wed in 2013

The actress frequently posts sweet snaps of eight-year-old Madelyn, who clearly takes after her parents in her love of performing arts. Back in October last year, the couple took their daughter to see a production of Hamilton in Chicago – and the little girl was singing her way through the show. How adorable!

Sharing a family selfie taken outside the Nederlander Theatre in Chicago, Mirelly wrote: "Madelyn's first live production of #Hamilton happened today. SHE LOVED IT!! And sang along the whole time."

© @mirellytaylor/Instagram Brian and Mirelly took their daughter, Madelyn, to see Hamilton

In the mom-of-one's latest post, she celebrated her husband's starring role in Expats by sharing a photo of her and Madelyn joining the actor at the premiere. "Celebrating all the hard work put into this most significant @primevideo show #EXPATS," she captioned the picture.