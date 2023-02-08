Where are the cast of Fawlty Towers now? Find out here The sitcom is set to be revived by John Cleese and his daughter Camilla Cleese after 40 years

Considered one of the greatest British sitcoms, Fawlty Towers remains as popular today as it was during its run from 1975 until 1979. The classic comedy frequently reappears on the TV schedule, drawing in die-hard fans and now it's been announced that the show is getting a revival after more than 40 years. And speaking of new projects coming to the screen, click the video below to find out which must-see films are coming out in 2023!

Fawlty Towers' charm was undoubtedly the writing and cast – from John Cleese to Connie Booth, the stars brought the characters to life, creating memorable gags and plenty of one-liners. If you've ever wondered what the actors are up to nowadays, look no further. Here's the main cast of the comedy and where they are now...

Fawlty Towers is thought of as one of the great British sitcoms

John Cleese as Basil Fawlty

As well as his ground-breaking work in Monty Python, Fawlty Towers was one of John Cleese's earlier projects. The actor starred as the lead, Basil Fawlty, and wrote the sitcom alongside fellow cast member Connie Booth.

In later years, John went on to work in numerous films and TV shows including A Fish Called Wanda, James Bond (as Q), and the Shrek franchise. More recently, he's appeared in the films The Very Excellent Mr Dundee and Clifford the Big Red Dog. Alongside his daughter, Camilla Cleese, John is set to revive Fawlty Towers, which will see Basil attempting to navigate modern-day life with his newly-discovered daughter, all while running a boutique hotel.

John Cleese played Basil Fawlty

Prunella Scales as Sybil Fawlty

Prunella Scales played Basil's long-suffering wife, Sybil. Also a manager at the hotel, it was Sybil that often stepped in to do the authoritative roles and handling of difficult guests.

Prunella's part in the comedy was a defining role for the actress, but she also appeared in Alan Bennett's A Question of Attribution as Queen Elizabeth II – for which she was awarded the BAFTA for Best Actress. In recent years, she is known for appearing on TV programme Great Canal Journeys for Channel 4.

Prunella Scales played Sybil Fawlty

Connie Booth as Polly Sherman

Connie Booth played waitress Polly Sherman in the sitcom and also wrote the episodes alongside John Cleese. She and John were married from 1968 until 1978 and welcomed a daughter together, Cynthia. In 1995, Connie retired from acting and embarked on a new career in psychotherapy.

Connie Booth retired from acting in 1995

Andrew Sachs as Manuel

Andrew Sachs' part as Spanish waiter Manuel became an iconic part of the show. Manuel was perhaps his best-known role, but Andrew went on to appear in a number of other films and TV shows like Terry Pratchett's Going Postal, Run for Your Wife and, in 2015, EastEnders. In 2012, Andrew was diagnosed with vascular dementia which left him unable to speak.

On 23 November 2016, Andrew passed away aged 86 at his nursing home in North London. His co-star, John Cleese, described him as a "sweet, sweet man."

Andrew died in 2016

Brian Hall as Terry Hugh

Brian Hall appeared in the second series of the comedy as hotel chef Terry Hugh. He had appeared in other shows like Break in the Sun and The Grass Arena. In 1997, aged 59, Brian died after a three-year battle with cancer.

Ballard Berkeley as Major Gowen

Major Gowen was a permanent resident at the hotel and frequently came to blows with Basil. He was portrayed by the actor Ballard Berkeley, who appeared in many films and shows throughout his lengthy career including The BFG. In 1988, Ballard died aged 83.

