Netflix's 'The Lady's Companion' is a huge hit - but is it returning for season 2?

The Lady's Companion has been just the thing we've needed to fill the Bridgerton-shaped hole in our lives on Netflix - but will the show be coming back for a second season? Find out everything we know so far…

Despite the show being a hit with fans, receiving an approval rating of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, there is no word from Netflix that a second season has been greenlit - just yet! Having only been released in late March, the streaming giant usually waits two or three months to confirm a show's future depending on its popularity - and it's safe to say that the series has gone down a treat!

The show's creator, Gema R. Neira, has already confirmed to Infobae that they are "working on" a second series, while Isa Montalbán, who plays Cristina on the show, said that “everything is very fast these days" in regards to the show's return - which sounds promising to us!

WATCH: Nadia de Santiago leads the cast of Netflix’s period drama, The Lady’s Companion

What is The Lady's Companion about?

The Spanish-speaking show's synopsis reads: "Madrid, 1880. Elena Bianda is the most sought-after lady’s companion in the city. Despite her youth, she has already helped more than 20 young women secure proper courtships and engagements.

The series follows matchmaker Elena (Nadia de Santiago)

"Her success lies in her strict moral guidance for families while remaining attuned to the concerns of the young women she mentors—a delicate balance she has mastered flawlessly. Seeing her protégées walk successfully down the aisle is her life's purpose. Everything changes, however, when she arrives at the Mencía household and finds herself responsible for three sisters."

Taking to X to discuss, one fan posted: "Okay, I just spent all day watching 'The Lady's Companion' on Netflix and omg I NEED SEASON 2," while another fan wrote: "This is way more fun than Bridgerton. I need 6 more seasons of this candy-coated lunacy please."

© Netflix Nadia de Santiago and Álvaro Mel as Elena and Santiago

A third person hinted about the ending, writing: "[I] was mentally prepared for a perfect ending thinking it might be a limited series... but now I'm stuck with a cliffhanger with NO SEASON 2 ANNOUNCEMENT?!" Another person wrote: "If there's no season 2, I'm lost #theladyscompanion."

Comparing it favourably to Bridgerton, another person wrote: "Why I like this show better than Bridgerton the Shonda adaptation (except for season 2, which I still accept) lololol it's fun, great acting, the modern touch doesn't feel way waaay out of place, and even the les characters aren't 'forced'."