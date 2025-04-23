Viewers saying same thing about Netflix new hit show Ransom Canyon

Ransom Canyon may only have landed on Netflix a few days ago, but fans have already gone wild for the Western show. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers were quick to discuss the show, with many sharing their love of the romances in the show.

One person posted: "They drive me insane. The chemistry is just too good. I haven't experienced a buzz like this with a new ship in so long," hile another added: "Sick to my stomach over them real yearning is back."

WATCH: Are you planning to watch this modern Western?

A third person added: "Ransom Canyon having the 3 main ships all be excellent. give me season 2 of that cowboy show ASAP." Others discussed the drama of the show, writing: "Not even five mins into #RansomCanyon and this man’s wife and teenage son died separately within three years ??? My lord, is the writer okay???"

© Anna Kooris/Netflix Minka Kelly as Quinn and Eoin Macken as Davis in Ransom Canyon

Is season two happening? The creator, April Blair, has shared her thoughts about more episodes, but there has yet to be a second season commissioned - yet! She told TV Insider: "We've already started the writers' room, even though the show hasn't been picked up to series yet for Season 2."

What is the show about?

The series follows three ranching family dynasties in Texas Hill Country locked in a contest for control of the land, their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces intent on destroying their way of life.

The synopsis continues: "At the centre of it all is stoic rancher Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), who is healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance. Staten’s only glimmer of hope rests in the eyes and heart of Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), longtime family friend and owner of the local dancehall.

© Anna Kooris/Netflix Â© 2025 Josh Duhamel as Staten in Ransom Canyon

"But as the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home, and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him."

Who is in the cast?

The series has a starring cast, including Transformers star Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland. Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly as Quinn O'Grady, James Brolin as Cap Fuller, Eoin Macken as Davis Collins and Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman.