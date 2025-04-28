Netflix viewers rush to watch 'best film ever' before it disappears for good

Netflix fans are scrambling to watch Patriots Day before it leaves the platform for good.

The 2016 film, starring Mark Wahlberg, has been praised by viewers as one of the “best films ever”. But fans have only days left to stream it before it disappears on Tuesday, 29 April.

What is Patriots Day about?

© Lionsgate Mark Wahlberg in Patriots Day

The drama tells the story of the real-life Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

Following the attack, which killed three people and injured hundreds more, Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders joins a desperate race to track down the bombers before they can strike again.

Wahlberg plays Sergeant Saunders, a fictional character based on the many first responders who played key roles during the real events.

Fans hail the film as 'intense' and 'emotional'

© Lionsgate

Viewers have rushed to praise Patriots Day for its emotional impact and gripping storytelling.

One reviewer called it: "A hard-hitting, emotional tribute to the courage and heroism portrayed on that tragic Boston day."

Another added: "Forgot how amazing it is. One of Mark Wahlberg’s best performances."

Many have commented on the film’s intense action sequences, praising the way director Peter Berg used real CCTV footage to add authenticity.

One fan wrote: "The action is shot in a way where you feel like you're almost a part of it, which makes it so much more tense."

The true story behind the film

© Lionsgate

Patriots Day is based on the non-fiction book Boston Strong by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge.

The film offers a detailed account of the manhunt that followed the bombing, as well as the personal stories of the survivors, first responders, and law enforcement officers.

Netflix’s recent documentary American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing also revisits the real events, but Patriots Day remains a popular choice for those wanting a dramatised retelling.

Mark Wahlberg praised for his performance

© Lionsgate

Mark, 52, has been widely praised for his portrayal of Sergeant Saunders.

The actor, who grew up in Boston, said taking part in the project was a deeply personal experience.

Speaking to USA Today at the time of release, Mark said: "It was a very emotional experience for me, being a Bostonian. We knew how important it was to get it right."

His performance has been described as “one of the best of his career” by several fans and critics.

When is Patriots Day leaving Netflix?

© Lionsgate

Netflix will be removing Patriots Day from its platform on Tuesday, 29 April.

Viewers who want to catch it before it disappears are encouraged to watch it now to avoid missing out.

Once it leaves, the film may still be available to rent or buy on platforms like Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV, but it will no longer be free to stream with a Netflix subscription.

With only a short time left, Patriots Day is a must-watch for those who appreciate emotional storytelling grounded in real-life events.

The film’s blend of intense drama, powerful performances and respectful tribute to the victims and heroes of the Boston Marathon bombing has made it one of the most talked-about true story adaptations on Netflix.

For those who have not yet seen it, or want to revisit it, now is the perfect time.

Patriots Day is available to stream on Netflix until Tuesday, 29 April.