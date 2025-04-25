You season five: fans disagree over divisive ending to hit Netflix show

You season five finally revealed whether Joe got the ending he deserves - but the finale has left fans seriously divided. Here's what happened in the final season of the hit Netflix show, and what fans have had to say about it…
Joe meets Bronte
After believing that he has finally met his one true love with Bronte, after believing that she is able to love him despite having some awareness of his murderous nature, the serial killer eventually makes his move by hoping to romance Bronte while stargazing during a boat ride.
When things go wrong
Unfortunately, Joe hugely misreads the situation, as Bronte ends up pointing a gun at Joe and demanding that he change her former mentor Beck's memoirs (who Joe murdered in season one) back to how they were before he edited them to erase himself from the narrative. After a bloody fight and chase scene, Bronte eventually manages to shoot Joe (in the penis) before the police arrive and finally arrest him.
Joe's trial
With Bronte narrating what happens next, it is revealed that Joe's crimes are entirely uncovered, and he is also mocked online after being shot in the penis. He is imprisoned, never to be released, while each of his victims goes on to find huge success.
The aftermath
Beck's memoir is republished without Joe's edits and becomes a huge success, Kate is able to turn her company completely non-profit, while Marienne becomes a hugely successful artist. As for Bronte? She moves on from her experience with Joe and is living a happy life.
The final moments
In the show's final moments, Joe is stuck in prison when he receives mail from a fan of his which is sexually explicit, with his monologue finally concluding: "Maybe the problem isn’t me. Maybe it’s you," before breaking the forth wall and looking directly at the camera.
What was the fan reaction?
Taking to X to discuss, the reaction to the final has been a divided one. One person posted: "Seeing Joe… get the ending he deserved was so satisfying and seeing my girl beck get her voice back alongside with all the girls getting their revenge." Another person added: "Oh. My. God. The ending of @YouNetflix has my mind absolutely blown. What a series finale and what an incredible run of 5 amazing series. Speechless."
A third person added: "You Season 5 (Final Season) is a solid ending with good themes, ideas, & relevant material to the world we live in today BUT I found the pacing to be sluggish getting to the final episode. The one thing that drags down the ending for me but still if you like You you’ll like this."
However, others were less keen, with some complaining about Joe's new love interest, Bronte. One person posted: "Don’t know how I feel about the ending of YOU… also so many new characters that just annoyed me," while another person wrote: "Usually I can get behind Joe’s conquests, but this Brontë chick screams suspiciously and has zero allure." What did you think?