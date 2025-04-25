You season five: fans disagree over divisive ending to hit Netflix show

Taking to X to discuss, the reaction to the final has been a divided one. One person posted: "Seeing Joe… get the ending he deserved was so satisfying and seeing my girl beck get her voice back alongside with all the girls getting their revenge." Another person added: "Oh. My. God. The ending of @YouNetflix has my mind absolutely blown. What a series finale and what an incredible run of 5 amazing series. Speechless."

A third person added: "You Season 5 (Final Season) is a solid ending with good themes, ideas, & relevant material to the world we live in today BUT I found the pacing to be sluggish getting to the final episode. The one thing that drags down the ending for me but still if you like You you’ll like this."

However, others were less keen, with some complaining about Joe's new love interest, Bronte. One person posted: "Don’t know how I feel about the ending of YOU… also so many new characters that just annoyed me," while another person wrote: "Usually I can get behind Joe’s conquests, but this Brontë chick screams suspiciously and has zero allure." What did you think?