Netflix's 'gripping' and 'suspenseful' 6-part crime drama will be your next binge-watch 

If you're looking for your next crime drama obsession, Netflix's upcoming series, Secrets We Keep, could be one to add to your watch list.

The six-part mini-series explores the secrets lurking beneath the surface of Denmark's wealthiest neighbourhood after a young Filipino au pair named Ruby mysteriously disappears. But when neighbour Cecile decides to investigate, she gets a lot more than she bargained for. Want to know more? Keep reading…

What to expect from Secrets We Keep

The upcoming miniseries, which arrives on Netflix in May, is set in one of Denmark's most affluent neighbourhoods north of Copenhagen and focuses on the events that follow the mysterious vanishing of Filipino au pair, Ruby.

Cecile, a neighbour, becomes convinced that something has happened to Ruby, and her au pair, Angel, begins to investigate the rumours circulating the neighbourhood as suspicions of crime grow.

© Courtesy of Netflix Marie Bach Hansen as Cecile Mike Vinter-Jensen and Danica Curcic as Katarina Hoffmann in Secrets We Keep

The synopsis continues: "However, the case of the missing foreigner is a low priority for the police, and the newly minted investigator Aicha needs all the assistance she can get. Cecilie and Angel are ready to help, and gradually, the power structures and privileges within the beautiful homes start to be exposed.

© Courtesy of Netflix The six-part series arrives on Netflix in May

"Yet, Cecilie's commitment to uncovering the truth is put to the test when Ruby's disappearance reveals connections reaching into Cecilie's own family. She is forced to confront her blind spots and view her family and the environment in which she is raising her children in a whole new light."

The series, which blends "suspense with sharp storytelling", comes from creator Ingeborg Topsøe (Wildland, The Charmer), who said placing a crime story in this particular setting is "especially compelling".

© Courtesy of Netflix The series follows the events after a young Filipino au pair disappears from a wealthy neighbourhood

"What happens when care and intimacy within the home are outsourced to an au pair?" she said in a statement. "What does that stir in us - and in those closest to us? Does it reveal the best in us, or the worst?"

Meanwhile, director Per Fly (The Bench, Borgen) describes the show as a "story about social class". "Beneath the polished surface, secrets and conflicts are simmering," he said. "I was curious to explore what happens when the facade begins to crack – and the human truths emerge."

Who stars in the series?

An ensemble cast of Danish stars leads the drama, including Marie Bach Hansen, Danica Curcic, Simon Sears, Lars Ranthe, and Sara Fanta Traore, who are joined by breakout newcomers Excel Busano and Donna Levkovski.

© Courtesy of Netflix The series explores the secrets lurking beneath the surface of the neighbourhood

Lukas Zuperka and Frode Bilde Rønsholt also star.

Secrets We Keep release date and trailer

Secrets We Keep will be available to stream on Netflix from 15 May. While you wait, check out the newly-released trailer below.