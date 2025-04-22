Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ransom Canyon season 2: Will Netflix's hit Western romance return? All we know
woman in hat and matching jacket looking at man© Anna Kooris/Netflix

Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel star in the drama series 

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Netflix's new Western romance Ransom Canyon has been a big hit with viewers, who are all wondering whether Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel will be reprising their roles as owner of the local dance hall, Quinn, and rancher Staten in a second season. 

If, like us, you're desperate to find out if series two is in the works, here's everything we know so far. 

Will Ransom Canyon return with a season 2? 

While Netflix has yet to reveal whether Ransom Canyon has been renewed for a second season, its creator, April Blair, is hopeful. 

Josh Duhamel as Staten in Ransom Canyon© Anna Kooris/Netflix Â© 2025
Josh Duhamel plays Staten in Ransom Canyon

"We've already started the writers' room, even though the show hasn't been picked up to series yet for Season 2," she told TV Insider

Minka Kelly as Quinn in Ransom Canyon© Anna Kooris/Netflix Â© 2025
Minka Kelly stars as Quinn in Ransom Canyon

April also revealed that she hopes audiences will be left wanting more episodes after watching the season one finale. "My favourite feeling is when a show ends, and you don't want it to end, and you just want more," she told Tudum.

"It makes you feel warm and familiar, and you don't want to let go. That is how I hope people feel. It's how I feel about the show, watching it."

What is Ransom Canyon about? 

The "romance-fueled family drama" has been described as Yellowstone meets Virgin River and follows three families living in Texas Hill Country. 

Josh Duhamel stars in Ransom Canyon
The series has yet to be renewed by Netflix

The official synopsis reads: "Welcome to Ransom Canyon, where love, loss, and loyalty collide beneath the crimson mesas of Texas Hill Country. With three ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of the land, their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces intent on destroying their way of life. At the center of it all is stoic rancher Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), who is healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance. 

"Staten's only glimmer of hope rests in the eyes and heart of Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly), longtime family friend and owner of the local dancehall. But as the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home, and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him."

Who stars in Ransom Canyon? 

Starring alongside Josh and Minka are James Brolin (Sweet Tooth) as Cap, Marianly Tejada (One of Us is Lying) as Ellie Estevez, Jack Schumacher (Top Gun: Maverick) as Yancy Grey, Eoin Macken (La Brea) as Davis Collins and Lizzy Greene (A Million Little Things) as Lauren Brigman.

Ransom Canyon is set to land on Netflix
The series follows three families in Texas Hill Country

Other cast members include Garrett Wareing (Manifest) as Lucas Russell, Andrew Liner (Vampire Academy) as Reid Collins, Jaren K. Robledo (Rez Ball) as Jack Yellowbird, Casey W. Johnson (GLOW) as Kit Russell, Jennifer Ens (Chapelwaite) as Ashley and Brett Cullen (Joker) as Senator Samuel “Sam” Kirkland.

Rounding out the cast are Kate Burton (Grey’s Anatomy) as Katherine Bullock, Niko Guardado (Party of Five) as Tim O’Grady, Philip Winchester (Strike Back) as Sheriff Dan Brigman, Justin Johnson Cortez (Walker: Independence) as Kai and Kenneth Miller (The Cleaning Lady) as Freddie.

WATCH: The trailer for Ransom Canyon

