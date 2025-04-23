Netflix's 'must-see' historical drama that fans call 'the best TV show ever'

Netflix viewers are flocking to watch Vikings after the hit historical drama quietly dropped on the streaming platform earlier this year. Originally aired on the History Channel, all six seasons are now available – and fans are calling it a “must-watch” and “the best series of all time”.

The show follows the story of Ragnar Lothbrok, a legendary Norse warrior and farmer who rises to fame through brutal raids and ambitious leadership.

Set in the late 8th century, Vikings blends gritty battles, complex characters, and a rich dose of Norse mythology. It has earned a strong fan base for its blend of action and emotional storytelling.

A dramatic start to a gripping saga

The first season introduces viewers to Ragnar, played by Travis Fimmel, as he dreams of sailing west, despite resistance from local rulers. Alongside his warrior wife Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and eccentric shipbuilder Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård), Ragnar challenges tradition and sets sail to England.

The story takes a sharp turn when they raid a Northumbrian monastery and capture a young monk, Athelstan (George Blagden), whose Christian beliefs clash with Viking customs. His character offers a unique lens into the unfamiliar world, helping audiences connect with the culture on screen.

As the series progresses, themes of power, loyalty and betrayal are explored in depth. Family feuds, political manoeuvring, and personal sacrifice all play out against the backdrop of a harsh, ever-changing world.

Viewers can't get enough

Since the show was added to Netflix in January, online fan reaction has exploded.

One Reddit user wrote: “Vikings has finally been added to Netflix UK!”

Another said: “Can’t wait to rewatch seasons 1–4 for the hundredth time.”

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, a viewer called Travis Fimmel’s performance “unmatched,” adding: “You won’t find a better portrayal of a historical character than Ragnar.”

Another post read: “Just the best series of all time. Perfect casting, perfect writing, amazing acting and great storytelling.”

Why now is the best time to watch

The Netflix version of Vikings includes the full, uncensored cuts of each episode – something fans were keen to point out when comparing it to the previous Amazon Prime release, which reportedly had several scenes edited out.

For new viewers, this means access to the original broadcast versions, complete with the darker, more graphic storytelling that drew praise when the show first aired in 2013.

If you’re a fan of other historical series like The Last Kingdom, Marco Polo or even Game of Thrones, Vikings offers a grounded, character-driven alternative. It's less reliant on fantasy and more focused on historical speculation and cultural clash.

Spin-offs and what’s next

Netflix is also home to the spin-off series Vikings: Valhalla, which picks up 100 years after the original show ends. It follows a new generation of Norse legends, including Leif Eriksson and Freydis Eiríksdóttir.

Fans hoping for more Vikings content are in luck – Season 3 of Vikings: Valhalla is expected to drop later this year.

Still, many viewers continue to favour the original series, praising its tone, acting and storytelling. As one viewer put it on X (formerly Twitter): “Forget the prequels and sequels. Nothing touches Ragnar’s story. It’s a masterpiece.”

Ten years after its original debut, Vikings continues to attract a loyal audience. Whether it’s your first time watching or your tenth, the series remains a standout of historical television drama.

All six seasons of Vikings are now streaming on Netflix.