BBC set to bring back 'best show ever' - report 

The BBC is reportedly bringing back its hit gangster drama, Peaky Blinders, with filming on a new series set to commence this summer.

According to The Sun, the BBC is hoping to have the seventh season ready by 2026, following the release of the Peaky Blinders film, which is expected to arrive later this year or in early 2026.

Filming is expected to commence in September, with the new episodes likely to jump into the 1950s – an era known for the rise of Teddy Boy gangs and infamous gangsters, The Kray twins.

The upcoming season will air on BBC One in the UK, with Netflix distributing the series internationally.

© Robert Viglasky Peaky Blinders is reportedly returning with a seventh season

While casting details have yet to be revealed, Cillian Murphy is rumoured to be reprising his role as Tommy Shelby, taking on more of a mentor role to the younger gangsters.

The report comes just months after creator Steven Knight said the upcoming film "won't be the end" of Peaky Blinders, which ran for six seasons from 2013 to 2022 and was hailed as the "best show ever" by fans.

© Matt Squire Finn Cole played Michael Gray in the Peaky Blinders series

While speaking to Times Radio after production on the film wrapped late last year, Steven was asked if there were any more plans for Peaky Blinders beyond the movie. "It's interesting you should ask that question because the film is coming out and that won't be the end," he responded.

What to expect from the Peaky Blinders film

Cillian Murphy will be back as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby, alongside a star-studded line-up of new and returning stars, including Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission Impossible), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight), Stephen Graham (Matilda, Boiling Point), Sophie Rundle (After the Flood, Gentleman Jack) and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin).

© Netflix Barry Keoghan will star in the Peaky Blinders film

Other cast members include Ned Dennehy (Culprits, The Peripheral), Packy Lee (Blue Lights), Ian Peck (His Dark Materials, Robin Hood) and Jay Lycurgo (Steve).

As for the plot, details about what could happen in the film have been kept firmly under wraps. However, creator Steven previously revealed that the movie will be set during the Second World War.

Production on the film wrapped in December last year

He told RadioTimes.com that the film will be "the same but different", adding that viewers should "expect the unexpected".

The writer also said that Polly Gray, who was played by late actress Helen McCrory, will "remain a fundamental part of the movie".