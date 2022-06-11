Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy shares disappointing update on spinoff movie It's not the news we want to hear...

While season six of Peaky Blinders marked the end of the TV series, it was announced over a year ago that a feature-length movie that would act as the official final chapter in the Shelby saga was in the works - but sadly it seems that viewers will be waiting a long time before they will see it hit cinemas.

MORE: Peaky Blinders star admits he 'can't wait to move on' from show - details

Speaking in a new interview, lead star Cillian Murphy confessed that he knows "genuinely nothing" about the movie at the moment, revealing that he hasn't even received a script yet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy Peaky Blinders season six?

He explained to Deadline: "I'd be as excited as anybody to read a script. But I think it's good for everyone to have a little break. That's always a healthy thing and then we can regroup.

MORE: Peaky Blinders: everything we know about the film including plot, rumoured cast and release date

MORE: Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy's private home life in £1.4m Dublin home revealed

"Steve is an insanely busy and in-demand writer, but I know that he loves writing Peaky above all, I'm sure he's told you the same. He adores it. So I think when the time comes, if there's more story to be told, I'll be there."

The film spinoff was first announced in January 2021

While exact details on the film's plot are being kept under wraps for now, creator Steven Knight recently revealed that he plans to focus on an "untold" World War Two story which sounds incredibly exciting!

It will see Tommy Shelby make a triumphant comeback as the leader of the Brummie-based gang, hopefully, joined by some of our favourite members of the Shelby family, played by Natasha O'Keeffe, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kate Phillips and Conrad Khan.

Cillian Murphy said he has not seen a script yet

Elsewhere in the chat, the Irish actor also gave his thoughts about the season six finale, saying that he was "very, very proud" of how the show wrapped up.

MORE: The one thing Cillian Murphy doesn't like about Peaky Blinders

"I was very happy with the quality of the writing, particularly with that last finale — it was just excellently directed and conceived and performed by everybody."

He continued: "I do have to pay tribute to our crew. It was like the height of the second lockdown in the UK. It was insane the conditions we were working under, and they were just amazing. I'm very, very proud of it."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.