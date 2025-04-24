Tom Hardy to team up with James Bond director for 'hellish' crime thriller - and it sounds incredible

Tom Hardy is a regular fixture on our screens thanks to his roles in Guy Ritchie's new gangster drama, MobLand and Netflix's upcoming action film, Havoc, which arrives on the streaming platform later this week.

Fans of the actor will be pleased to know that we'll be seeing a lot more of him in the future as he has an epic new period project line-up – and it sounds unmissable!

Tom is set to star in the upcoming crime thriller film, 77 Blackout, which comes from director Cary Joji Fukunaga, who directed the James Bond film No Time to Die, and is produced by Charles Roven, who won the Best Picture Oscar for Oppenheimer last year. Keep reading to find out all we know so far.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Tom Hardy is set to star in an upcoming period crime thriller

What is 77 Blackout about?

The heisty action thriller is set in 1977 on the night of the New York City blackout, when the city lost electricity, leading to widespread chaos, including looting and arson.

The film follows five rogue police officers, who come up with a plan to rob three criminal strongholds – the Hong Kong Triads, the Italian Mafia, and the Harlem Mob – all in one night.

© Getty Images The film is set in 1977 New York

A synopsis from Deadline continues: "When a blackout sweeps the city the night of the robbery, the crew is forced to navigate a hellish landscape as years of being overworked and underpaid forces each of them to confront their own morality."

Who stars in 77 Blackout?

Tom, who is known for his roles in the Venom franchise as well as Inception, The Revenant and Mad Max: Fury Road, stars as Eddie Boyle.

© Getty Images Mahershala Ali is a two-time Oscar winner

He shares the screen with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, who plays Ray Butler. Mahershala is perhaps best known for his roles in Moonlight and Green Book, both of which earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also starred in True Detective and Swan Song.

So far, details about their characters have been kept under wraps, so whether they'll be taking on the roles of corrupt cops or mafia bosses remains to be seen.

© NBC Universal Mahershala won an Oscar for his role in Green Book

Further casting announcements have yet to be made, so we'll have to wait a little longer to find out who else will star in the film.

When will 77 Blackout be released?

There have been no further updates since the film was announced last year. It's likely that production has not yet started, and so a release date could be a while off yet – but we'll keep you updated!