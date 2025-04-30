Netflix drama with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score to make long-awaited return after cancellation fears

Netflix's hit teen drama Geek Girl is officially returning with a second season. The popular series, which boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, has been renewed exactly 11 months after the show's premiere in May last year.

The series, which is based on Holly Smale's young adult novels, follows awkward 15-year-old Harriet Manners (Emily Carey) whose world is turned upside down after she gets scouted by a top London model agent. As she's thrust into the world of fashion, Harriet veers from one couture disaster to the next and "begins to realise that the key to true self-acceptance lies far beyond the runway", according to the synopsis.

The good news comes amid fans' fears that the show had been cancelled.

Taking to social media ahead of the renewal news, one fan penned: "Why was Geek Girl listed as a mini series almost from the start?! When there are more books... Netflix never even gave this a chance, cancelled before it even premiered," while another added: "Why did Netflix not promote geek girl properly if they cancel it I'll be so vexed."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Emily Carey leads the cast of Geek Girl

Why did it take Netflix so long to renew Geek Girl?

Upon its release last year, Geek Girl spent four weeks in Netflix's Global Top 10 and raked in 28.1M views in the first seven months of its release, as well as positive reviews from critics.

© Ray Burmiston/Netflix The popular drama has been renewed for a second season

So why has it taken so long for Netflix to renew the series?

According to Deadline, a change in the show's production credits may point towards an explanation. Season one was produced by Corus Entertainment, which has faced financial struggles over the past year. The new series will be produced by another company, Boat Rocker, which has acquired the rights.

What to expect from Geek Girl season 2 and release date details

So far, plot details for season two have been kept firmly under wraps.

Season two showrunner Zoë Rocha told Netflix: "The amazing audience reaction to Season 1 was truly incredible, and we can’t wait to bring this next chapter to life.

Season two will air in 2026

"I'm thrilled to be working with Holly [Smale] and Emily [Carey] again, and … to continue to build and expand the fabulous Geek Girl universe. Let's see what magic Harriet Manners can sprinkle onto the fashion world this time round."

Filming will commence this summer and will premiere on Netflix in 2026.

Who stars in Geek Girl?

Emily Carey (House of the Dragon) leads the cast as Harriet, starring alongside Emmanuel Imani (Cobra) as Harriet's agent Wilbur Evans, Liam Woodrum (Doctors) as Nick Park, Harriet's love interest and fellow model, and Daisy Jelley (Find Me in Paris) as Nick's girlfriend, Poppy Hepple-Cartwright.

Filming begins this summer

Rounding out the main cast are Rochelle Harrington (Cursed) as Harriet's bestie Nat Grey, Tim Downie (Outlander) as Harriet's dad, Richard Manners, Jemima Rooper (The Girlfriend Experience) as Harriet's stepmother Annabel Manners, and Zac Looker (The Devil’s Harmony) as Toby Pilgrim, Harriet and Nat's classmate.

Geek Girl season one is available to stream on Netflix.