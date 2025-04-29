One of 'the best movies of all time' is streaming on Netflix right now

Netflix has added a true Hollywood classic to its streaming platform, and film fans are delighted.

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford, is now available to watch, offering viewers the chance to experience one of the greatest films ever made.

How Raiders of the Lost Ark was created

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark

The idea for Raiders of the Lost Ark began in the early 1970s when George Lucas wanted to create a modern tribute to the adventure serials of the 1930s and 1940s.

After the success of Star Wars in 1977, Lucas revisited the concept and pitched it to Spielberg. Spielberg, who had expressed interest in directing a James Bond-style adventure, immediately came on board.

Together with screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan and producer Philip Kaufman, they crafted a story centred around a daring archaeologist and a mythical biblical artefact.

What is Raiders of the Lost Ark about?

Indiana Jones is easily of the great fictional characters ever created

Set in 1936, the story follows Dr. Indiana Jones, who is recruited by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis can get their hands on it.

The film opens with one of the most iconic action sequences in cinema history, as Indiana retrieves a golden idol from a booby-trapped temple in South America.

From there, the adventure spans continents, featuring thrilling chases, secret tombs, and a memorable face-off with an old flame, Marion Ravenwood, played by Karen Allen.

A major box office success

Raiders of the Lost Ark was a huge box office success

When Raiders of the Lost Ark was released in June 1981, it became the highest-grossing film of the year, earning over $300 million worldwide.

It received nine Academy Award nominations and won five, including Best Art Direction, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Audiences and critics alike praised the film for its fast-paced storytelling, impressive stunts, and charismatic lead performance from Harrison Ford, then 39 years old.

A film that changed the blockbuster forever

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark had a huge influence on the action-adventure genre and helped shape what audiences now expect from a Hollywood blockbuster.

It introduced viewers to Indiana Jones, one of cinema's most iconic characters, and spawned a successful franchise that includes four sequels and multiple spin-off projects.

In 1999, it was selected for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".

Critical acclaim for Raiders of the Lost Ark

This is an iconic scene in Hollywood movie history

The film continues to hold a near-perfect approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is frequently cited in polls and critic lists as one of the greatest films of all time.

Film experts have praised Spielberg's tight direction, John Williams' memorable score, and Ford's charismatic performance.

One fan on X recently said: "Raiders of the Lost Ark isn't just a movie. It's a blueprint for how adventure stories should be told." That's the perfect way to describe the movie.

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark is now available to stream on Netflix.