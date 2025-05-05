Netflix viewers 'can't stop' binge-watching heartbreaking drama: 'It's a masterpiece'

Netflix viewers can't stop watching the new K-Drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, with many praising the "gripping" show on social media.

The 16-part romance series follows the blossoming love story between a "spirited" young girl, Ae-sun, and a steadfast boy, Gwan-sik, on the island of Jeju. What follows is a lifelong tale of "setbacks and triumphs — proving love endures across time", according to the synopsis.

Viewers have been full of praise for the heartfelt show, with one person hailing the drama as a "masterpiece".

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "When Life Gives You Tangerines is so special, the kind of life-changing, once-in-a-lifetime drama one would wish to be able to experience for the first time again," while another added: "When Life Gives You Tangerines is seriously so good. Every single scene was a masterpiece. I can't stop crying but I also couldn't stop watching."

© Yoo Eun-mi/Netflix Lee Jun-young as Park Yeong-beom and IU as Yang Geum-myeong in When Life Gives You Tangerines

A third viewer penned: "I just binge-watched When Life Gives You Tangerines, and I don't think I have ever cried so much ever watching a show. I absolutely loved it, and I don't know what to do with myself now. So many scenes hit home with me. 10/10 recommend."

What is When Life Gives You Tangerines about?

The series opens on Jeju Island in the 1960s, when the "always dependable" Gwan-sik falls head over heels for "gifted but troubled" Ae-sun - and, ever since, he's devoted his life to her.

© Yoo Eun-mi/Netflix Viewers have praised the show as a "masterpiece"

The synopsis continues: "Over the course of several decades, the two fated lovers forge a life together despite the disapproval of Gwan-sik's family and Ae-sun's personal setbacks."

The series tracks the pair's tumultuous relationships from the 1960s through to the present day. Throughout the drama, the couple face a number of challenges, from natural disasters to disapproving parents, while also experiencing moments of joy, such as starting a family.

Who stars in When Life Gives You Tangerines?

K-Pop star Lee Ji-eun, whose stage name is IU, leads the cast as young Ae-sun before playing Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's daughter later on in the show.

© Yoo Eun-mi/Netflix The series tells a love story over several decades

Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum (Wonderland ) plays Gwan-sik, while established South Korean actors, Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon, play older versions of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik.

Rounding out the cast are Yeom Hye-ran (The Glory) as Ae-sun's mother Jeon Gwang-rye and Kim Yong-rim (Hello, Me!) as Park Mak-cheon, Gwan-sik's grandmother.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is available to stream on Netflix.