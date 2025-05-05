Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Netflix viewers 'can't stop' binge-watching heartbreaking drama: 'It's a masterpiece'
Subscribe
Netflix viewers 'can't stop' binge-watching heartbreaking drama: 'It's a masterpiece'
mother in kitchen looking at daughter© Yoo Eun-mi/Netflix

Netflix viewers 'can't stop' binge-watching heartbreaking drama: 'It's a masterpiece'

The K-Drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, follows a blossoming love story over several decades

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Netflix viewers can't stop watching the new K-Drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, with many praising the "gripping" show on social media. 

The 16-part romance series follows the blossoming love story between a "spirited" young girl, Ae-sun, and a steadfast boy, Gwan-sik, on the island of Jeju. What follows is a lifelong tale of "setbacks and triumphs — proving love endures across time", according to the synopsis. 

Viewers have been full of praise for the heartfelt show, with one person hailing the drama as a "masterpiece". 

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "When Life Gives You Tangerines is so special, the kind of life-changing, once-in-a-lifetime drama one would wish to be able to experience for the first time again," while another added: "When Life Gives You Tangerines is seriously so good. Every single scene was a masterpiece. I can't stop crying but I also couldn't stop watching."

young man in suit with young woman in pink coat in house© Yoo Eun-mi/Netflix
Lee Jun-young as Park Yeong-beom and IU as Yang Geum-myeong in When Life Gives You Tangerines

A third viewer penned: "I just binge-watched When Life Gives You Tangerines, and I don't think I have ever cried so much ever watching a show. I absolutely loved it, and I don't know what to do with myself now. So many scenes hit home with me. 10/10 recommend."

What is When Life Gives You Tangerines about? 

The series opens on Jeju Island in the 1960s, when the "always dependable" Gwan-sik falls head over heels for "gifted but troubled" Ae-sun - and, ever since, he's devoted his life to her. 

mother and daugter walking on clifftop© Yoo Eun-mi/Netflix
Viewers have praised the show as a "masterpiece"

The synopsis continues: "Over the course of several decades, the two fated lovers forge a life together despite the disapproval of Gwan-sik's family and Ae-sun's personal setbacks."

The series tracks the pair's tumultuous relationships from the 1960s through to the present day. Throughout the drama, the couple face a number of challenges, from natural disasters to disapproving parents, while also experiencing moments of joy, such as starting a family. 

Who stars in When Life Gives You Tangerines?

K-Pop star Lee Ji-eun, whose stage name is IU, leads the cast as young Ae-sun before playing Ae-sun and Gwan-sik's daughter later on in the show. 

young man in tracksuit standing in street© Yoo Eun-mi/Netflix
The series tells a love story over several decades

Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum (Wonderland ) plays Gwan-sik, while established South Korean actors, Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon, play older versions of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik.

Rounding out the cast are Yeom Hye-ran (The Glory) as Ae-sun's mother Jeon Gwang-rye and Kim Yong-rim (Hello, Me!) as Park Mak-cheon, Gwan-sik's grandmother.

When Life Gives You Tangerines is available to stream on Netflix.

WATCH: The trailer for When Life Gives You Tangerines

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More