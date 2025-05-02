Netflix viewers are binge-watching 'fantastic' 8-part drama in one sitting

TV fans are "loving" Netflix's new comedy-drama series, The Four Seasons, with some binge-watching all eight episodes in one sitting.

The eight-parter, which features an all-star cast including Tina Fey and Steve Carell, is an adaptation of Alan Alda's 1981 rom-com film of the same name and follows six old friends who embark on a relaxing weekend away, only to discover that one of the couples in the group is about to split up.

Viewers heaped praise on the "fantastic" series, with some streaming all eight episodes in one go. One person wrote: "I binged the entire #TheFourSeasons show on Netflix. Loved it," while another added: "I just finished binge watching the whole season of #TheFourSeasons and it's so good!! I love a good tragicomedy."

A third viewer remarked: "My family and I just watched #thefourseasons in one sitting! I loved it so much!"

© Francisco Roman/Netflix Â© 2024 Will Forte as Jack and Tina Fey as Kate in The Four Seasons

Other viewers praised the chemistry between the cast, with one person writing: "The first season of #TheFourSeasons is a delight. It's a genuine and honest depiction of relationships, showcasing the good, the bad, and the ugly. The ensemble is terrific, and you truly believe that they have been friends for years! Bit of an unsatisfying ending, however," while another penned: "#TheFourSeasons was funny and wholesome and heartbreaking and everything I didn't know I needed."

© JON PACK/Netflix Â© 2024 Steve Carell plays Nick, alongside Kerri Kenney as Anne

What is The Four Seasons about?

The synopsis continues: "The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news.

© JON PACK/Netflix Â© 2024 Viewers praised the "fantastic" show

"Over the course of a year, we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone's dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface."

Describing the show, Steve told Tudum: "It feels lived-in. And I attribute that to the writing and the casting of it, too.

© Courtesy of Netflix The eight-part series is available to watch on Netflix

"It feels like these people have existed in each other's lives for a long time. There's a code, there's an unspoken relationship that entwines all of them, and they speak the same language to each other," he continued, adding: "There's a shorthand, and it's funny."

Who stars in The Four Seasons?

Starring alongside Tina Fey and Steve Carell are Colman Domingo (Rustin, The Madness), Will Forte (Bodkin), Kerri Kenney-Silver (Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp), Marco Calvani (High Tide), and Erika Henningsen (Girls5Eva).

The Four Seasons is available to stream on Netflix.