Ransom Canyon fans need to watch these 5 'must-see' Western and romance dramas

Netflix's new Western romance Ransom Canyon has been a huge hit among viewers, earning its place in the streaming platform's Global Top Ten Shows chart.

Starring Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel, this drama-fuelled ten-part series follows three ranching family dynasties in Texas Hill Country who are locked in a contest for control of the land as their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces.

HELLO!'s TV Editor Emmy Griffiths said: "Ransom Canyon is the latest in a string of hit Western shows that prove the increasing demand for the genre from viewers. With its dramatic twists and turns and the palpable chemistry between its two leads, it's not hard to see why people love it. But there are plenty of other must-watch shows in the Western/romance dramas that fans will love."

As viewers wait to hear whether Ransom Canyon will return with a second season, here are five amazing shows to enjoy in the meantime.

© Courtesy of Netflix Virgin River Since Ransom Canyon has been described as a cross between Virgin River and Yellowstone, it's impossible not to include the two smash-hit dramas on the list. The popular romance series stars Alexandra Breckenridge as nurse Mel Monroe, who moves from Los Angeles to the titular Californian town in the hopes of starting fresh following a tragedy in her life. When she arrives, Mel is immediately drawn to local bar owner and former U.S. Marine Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) – and what follows is an epic love story filled with plenty of twists and turns. There are six drama-filled seasons to sink your teeth into, with a seventh on the way. Happy binge-watching!

Yellowstone From the mind of Taylor Sheridan, this smash-hit neo-western drama follows the Dutton family, the owners of the largest cattle ranch in the United States, as they fight to protect their land from modern-day threats. Kevin Costner leads the cast as patriarch John Dutton in this high-octane family drama, which has plenty of gripping romances. Kelly Reilly also stars as Beth Dutton, alongside Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler. When you've binge-watched all six seasons, there are also two spin-off shows, 1883 and 1923, to enjoy.

© DirecTV Friday Night Lights If you love Ransom Canyon for its small, close-knit town setting, then Friday Night Lights could be your next binge-watch. The five-season drama follows the lives of the coach and players of a high school football team in the Texas city of Odessa, who will stop at nothing to win the state football championship. Ransom Canyon's leading lady, Minka Kell,y also stars in the show – and her character Lyla's chemistry-filled love story with fullback Tim Riggins (Taylor Kitsch) rivals Quinn and Staten's will-they, won't-they romance.

© Ursula Coyote/Netflix Godless Like Ransom Canyon, this epic Western drama features a star-studded cast led by Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom), Jack O'Connell (Back to Black), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Merritt Wever (Severance). Set in 1884, this seven-part Netflix show follows notorious outlaw Frank Griffin (Daniels), who is on a mission to hunt down a former member of his gang and ex-protege, Roy Goode (O'Connell), who betrayed the group and now lives a quiet life in a town populated only by women.

© Courtesy of Netflix Territory Netflix's juicy Australian family drama is like Succession if it were set in the outback. This six-part series follows the fight for power after the world's largest cattle station in the Australian outback is left without an heir. The full synopsis reads: "When Marianne Station is left without a clear successor, generational clashes threaten to tear the Lawson family apart. Sensing this once-great dynasty is in decline, the outback’s most powerful factions — rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders, and billionaire miners — move in for the kill. With billions of dollars at stake, everyone wants a piece of the pie." Anna Torv (The Newsreader, The Last of Us) stars as Emily Lawson, alongside Michael Dorman (For All Mankind, Patriot) as Graham Lawson, Robert Taylor (Longmire, The Newsreader) as Colin Lawson and Sam Corlett (Vikings: Valhalla, The Dry) as Marshall Lawson.