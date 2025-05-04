ITV Britain's Got Talent derailed as Simon Cowell forced to apologise live on-air

Britain’s Got Talent took an unexpected turn on Saturday night as Simon Cowell was forced to address an out-of-control audience live on air. The ITV talent show, currently in its semi-final stage, was briefly derailed by ongoing calls for the Golden Buzzer to be used again.

The disruption came just minutes into the second live semi-final on 3 May, which saw eight more acts compete for a place in the final.

Simon overwhelmed by audience demands

© ITV Simon Cowell didn't like the chaos on Britain's Got Talent

Following a standout operatic performance from contestant John Pierce, Simon began offering feedback. But he was interrupted by loud chants from the audience shouting: "Press the gold!"

Looking visibly irritated, Simon responded: "I can hear you!" as the noise from the crowd continued to build.

He had already used his one Golden Buzzer earlier in the show to send 11-year-old guitarist Olly Pearson straight through to the final.

Judges forced to intervene as confusion builds

© ITV Simon was really impressed by John Pierce on BGT

Later in the evening, Japanese dance group Cheer re Mans received a huge ovation after their performance. The audience once again demanded Simon press the buzzer, despite the rules allowing each judge only one use per series.

Simon, 64, joked: "I don't have another one. I could try," before appearing to reach for the buzzer again.

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon quickly stopped him, while Ant and Dec reminded viewers that the button had already been "disabled".

Dec added: "It's a lovely idea, but if you press it, nothing happens." Simon quipped: "They asked me to," as the audience began to boo.

Viewers complain about live show chaos

© ITV The BGT audience wanted Simon Cowell to press the Golden Buzzer

While the atmosphere in the studio may have been enthusiastic, viewers at home were less impressed. Many took to social media to voice their frustration.

One viewer wrote on X: "Can't hear what Simon is saying with the audience screaming." Another added: "It sounds like a football stadium on #BritainsGotTalent."

A third commented: "Simon's not gonna press the buzzer ffs. The audience can be so annoying."

Several viewers also questioned the format of the Golden Buzzer, suggesting it added unnecessary confusion to the live shows.

One said: "The golden buzzer is a stupid system. You don't know what's coming next and the audience would buzzer them all if they could."

Simon’s live apology

© ITV Simon didn't want to press the buzzer

Simon addressed the disruption live on air. While he didn't explicitly say sorry to viewers, his tone and body language suggested frustration with how the situation had played out.

This isn’t the first time the format of the show has caused issues. In past seasons, viewers have also questioned the timing and fairness of the Golden Buzzer choices.

From a production standpoint, the moment highlighted the challenge of managing a live studio audience while adhering to strict broadcast timings.

Finalists confirmed as competition heats up

© ITV It was pure chaos on Britain's Got Talent this week

Despite the confusion, the semi-final continued and two contestants were confirmed for the final.

Alongside buzzer-winner Olly Pearson, singer Stacey Leadbeatter also made it through, having secured the highest number of public votes.

More semi-finals are due to air throughout the week, with additional finalists to be announced.

The show continues on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX.