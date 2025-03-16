Britain's Got Talent viewers furious as ITV pulls show from schedule

Britain's Got Talent viewers have voiced frustration after the popular ITV talent show was unexpectedly dropped from its usual Saturday night slot.

Fans tuning in on Saturday evening (15 March) expecting to see judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli were instead met with rugby coverage of the Six Nations.

The programme, hosted by popular presenters Ant and Dec, was replaced by the sporting event, causing disappointment for many loyal viewers.

Fans furious at ITV decision

Social media quickly lit up with fans sharing their disappointment about the unexpected schedule change.

One frustrated viewer tweeted: "Why has ITV taken off #BGT for rugby? There are loads of channels for sports, leave our Saturday night alone!"

Another added: "Absolutely fuming that Britain's Got Talent isn't on. ITV have ruined my evening—bring it back!"

A third viewer commented: "How many channels are there, and they choose ITV1? #BGT taken off for rugby? Completely unnecessary."

Viewers question scheduling decision

Many fans expressed confusion about the decision, wondering why ITV couldn't have broadcast the rugby on another channel.

One disgruntled fan asked: "Why disrupt regular programming when there are so many sports channels? Don't take away our Saturday TV!"

Another echoed the sentiment: "This rugby could have easily been shown elsewhere. Surely ITV has other channels for sport?"

Britain's Got Talent set to return next week

Fortunately for fans, the schedule change is only temporary, and Britain's Got Talent will return as usual next weekend.

The 2025 series has already delivered memorable auditions, including emotional moments and show-stopping performances that have delighted fans.

So far this series, each judge has used their coveted Golden Buzzer, sending six contestants straight to the semi-finals, heightening anticipation for future episodes.

Fans have warmly welcomed Bruno back to the judging panel, following his brief absence when YouTuber KSI briefly stepped in as guest judge.

Bruno returned earlier this month after work commitments, prompting Ant to joke: "They love you, and so do we!"

Bruno has settled quickly back into his role, entertaining viewers alongside regular judges Amanda, Simon, and Alesha.

Fans impressed by celebrity guest judge

YouTuber KSI recently appeared as a guest judge during Bruno's brief absence, impressing viewers with his lively personality and thoughtful comments.

Fans have even called for KSI to become a regular judge, with one posting on social media: "ITV should seriously consider making KSI a permanent judge, he's fantastic!"

Another fan agreed: "KSI brought fresh energy to Britain's Got Talent — can he please stay?"

With the show set to return next weekend, fans can look forward to more thrilling auditions and entertaining moments from Ant and Dec.

Britain's Got Talent has consistently delivered high viewing figures, regularly attracting millions who tune in every Saturday night.

The competition is heating up, with viewers eager to see who will impress judges next and earn a coveted Golden Buzzer.

Britain's Got Talent returns next Saturday at 8pm on ITV1 and is also available to stream on ITVX.