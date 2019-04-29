Britain's Got Talent confirms it will not air audition of late contestant Jack Saunders BGT confirmed that Green Force Five had pulled out of the show

Britain's Got Talent bosses have confirmed that they will not be airing the audition of Jack Saunders, who was a member of dance trope Green Force Five before he died aged just 25. A spokesperson confirmed that the dance trope have pulled out of the show and that their audition wouldn't be aired, telling the Mirror: "Green Force 5 have made the decision to withdraw from Britain’s Got Talent and this is fully supported by Jack’s family. Our thoughts, of course, remain focussed on Jack’s family and friends."

Jack sadly passed away in March

Jack had previously appeared on the X Factor and Sky One's Got to Dance, and had made it through to the semifinals of BGT after performing in front of Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden. His family confirmed that he had passed away back in March, with his mother telling the Mirror: "We don’t know why he did it, he didn’t leave a note. He did not have depression. People can’t believe Jack is gone. We are the same. I want people to know that this can happen to any family. I am so shocked. I keep expecting him to walk past the window."

Loading the player...

Jack’s girlfriend, Frankie Hurst, shared a tribute to him on her Facebook page, at the time, writing that she was "eternally grateful" to have known him. She wrote: "The kindest, most considerate person who is loved by so many people. You're going to be missed so much." Suicide is the single biggest killer of men aged under 45 in the UK. Anyone affected by this story can find help on The Samaritans website or call their free helpline on 116 123.