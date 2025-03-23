Britain's Got Talent halted by Ant and Dec after Simon Cowell announcement leaves viewers worried

Viewers of Britain's Got Talent were left concerned after Ant and Dec halted the show to announce Simon Cowell's sudden absence.

The ITV talent show returned on Saturday night (March 22) as usual, featuring judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli, and hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

However, Simon was noticeably missing from parts of the episode, sparking concern among fans.

Ant and Dec announce Simon’s absence

Amanda Holden and Amanda Holden on Britain's Got Talent

Hosts Ant and Dec interrupted the auditions to explain Simon's absence to viewers.

Dec explained briefly: "We have a spare chair. Unfortunately, Simon can't be with us today."

Ant then introduced Simon’s temporary replacement, saying: "So we have a very special guest judge, KSI."

YouTube star KSI joined Amanda, Alesha, and Bruno on the panel for the auditions filmed at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Fans left puzzled by Simon’s disappearance

Simon Cowell, Bruno Toniol, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon in Britain's Got Talent

Fans quickly took to social media to share their confusion and concern over Simon’s unexpected absence.

One viewer posted on X: "A show without Simon?!" while another wrote: "Ahhh Simon was off when Liam Payne died," adding a sad face emoji.

Simon was missing from filming after receiving news of the tragic death of Liam Payne

Liam, who rose to fame on The X Factor, died following a fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16, 2024.

ITV temporarily pauses Britain's Got Talent filming

Simon appeared to have a slit in his facial hair

Due to the heartbreaking news about Liam’s death, ITV briefly halted filming of Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed: "Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain's Got Talent auditions. Our thoughts are with Liam's friends, family and all who loved him."

Filming resumed a week later, though Simon was still absent for a portion of the auditions. KSI temporarily filled Simon’s seat, marking a rare moment in the show's history.

Simon’s emotional link to Liam Payne

Britain's Got Talent pays tribute to Liam Payne

Simon had a close relationship with Liam, first meeting him in 2008 when Liam auditioned for The X Factor as a solo singer aged just 14.

At the time, Simon advised Liam to return when he was older. Liam followed this advice and returned in 2010 at age 16.

Simon then famously put Liam together with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik to form One Direction.

The boyband finished third on The X Factor but quickly achieved global fame, becoming the UK’s most successful boyband of the 21st century under Simon's guidance.

Viewers express support for Simon online

Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell are close

Many viewers showed support for Simon, understanding the emotional impact of losing someone he mentored.

A fan shared: "Heartbreaking news about Liam, totally understand Simon’s absence. Thinking of everyone affected."

Another wrote simply: "Hope Simon is okay, must be very hard for him right now."

KSI praised for stepping in

KSI was a guest judge on Britain's Got Talent

While some fans were initially surprised by KSI’s appearance, the internet star, whose real name is JJ Olatunji, quickly won viewers over.

One viewer commented online: "KSI did a great job stepping in, tough shoes to fill though."

Another added: "Nice to see KSI on Britain's Got Talent but miss seeing Simon there."

The popular ITV talent show continues to air every Saturday evening at 7pm on ITV1.

Simon is expected to return for future episodes, and viewers are eager to see him back on the panel.

