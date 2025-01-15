Sheinelle Jones' difficult news announced on Today as absence explained

Sheinelle Jones is dealing with a challenging situation in her personal life after it was revealed that she's navigating a health crisis in her family.

In an announcement on Today on January 15, the star's lengthy absence was explained.

Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin shared Sheinelle's Instagram post in which she thanked fans for their support.

© Getty Images Sheinelle with her husband Uche

Her post, which can be read below explained she was: "Taking time to deal with a family health matter," and said everyone's "kindness means so much."

Her co-hosts sent their best wishes too as they told her on-air: "We all love you."

Fans have been concerned over Sheinelle's whereabouts as she's been noticeably absent from Studio 1A in recent weeks.

Viewers couldn't help but but comment on Sheinelle missing Hoda Kotb's last day on the show and she's been inundated with concerned messages from her legions of loyal fans.

Away from her role on Today, Sheinelle is proud mom to three children who she shares with her husband, Uche Ojeh: Kayin, 15, and her twins Clara and Uche, 12.

She previously confessed to life being "chaotic," when they were younger and told People: "I would be lying to you if I said that it wasn’t," but has gushed about her love of family life.

© NBC Sheinelle with her children Kayin, Clara and Uche, in the Today studio

Sheinelle, 46, has been married to Uche since 2007 after years of being in a long distance relationship.

They met when they were students and the college sweethearts had a rollercoaster relationship in their early years with Sheinelle breaking up with Uche at one point.

Sheinelle and her family

But they found their way back to one another and have been happily married ever since.

On their 16th wedding anniversary, she dedicated a post to him and their life together.

© Sheinelle Jones/Instagram Sheinelle and Uche were college sweethearts

"Happy Anniversary Uche," she wrote. "It's amazing how life works sometimes…I was born in Philly…moved away as a baby…visited my father every summer after my parents separated…but I never imagined I'd end up having some of the best years of my life and career there, getting married in Philly and ultimately having 3 kids at the same hospital where I was born.

"We've created beautiful memories…here's to a lifetime more. 16 years!"

© NBC Sheinelle has been with Today since 2014

Sheinelle has been a member of the Today team since 2014 when she joined as part of Weekend Today.

In January 2019, she became a co-host on 3rd Hour of Today.