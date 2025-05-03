Dylan Dreyer offers rare update on Today's Sheinelle Jones amid extended absence

Sheinelle Jones has been absent from the Today Show for over four months but co-anchor Dylan Dreyer has offered a rare update sharing that Sheinelle is "doing all right".

The mom-of-three has been navigating a health crisis in her family, but is "hanging in there" and has been supported by her NBC family.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Sheinelle Jones haas been absent from the show for months

"She's doing all right,” Dylan told E! News at the 2025 Kentucky Derby. “She's hanging in there. We're praying for her and her family. You know, she's just going through a tough time with her family.”

Dylan – who was hosting the Derby for NBC – shared that the Today Show staff are in contact with Shienelle "every day," and can't wait to "welcome her back" when the time is right.

"One of us on the team talks to her every single day, and we're there to support her, and we'll welcome her back with open arms the second she can get back to us," she said.

© Dylan Dreyer Dylan was speaking from the Kentucky Derby

Sheinelle was absent from Studio 1A for several weeks, including missing Hoda Kotb's final show, before her departure was explained by Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin live on air.

"We want to share some news about our friend Sheinelle," said Savannah.

"She posted to Instagram this morning, letting everyone know she has been taking some time off to deal with a personal family health matter. She thanked everyone for their kindness and their concern about her. We know so many of you have been asking about Sheinelle and missing her, and we miss her too."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Sheinelle is taking time off for a personal reason

Sheinelle's post explained that she had chosen to take "time to deal with a family health matter," adding that everyone's "kindness means so much".

Dylan, who is Today Show's meteorologist, joined the likes of Mike Tirico to host the coverage of the annual horse racing event, and she braved the rain in a series of gorgeous gowns.

© Dylan Dreyer Dylan braved the rain in a series of gorgeous gowns

One was Shoshanna's' Midnight Edina gown, which retails for $600. Described as a "stunning floral printed cocktail dress in a faille taffeta fabric," the dress featured a one-shoulder neckline with a voluminous skirt and boning in the bodice.

It was one of three looks Dylan wore on the day, including a bold hot pink floral lace dress – also by Shoshanna – with a square neckline and full A-line skirt with scalloped edge detailing.

Her hats, which are a staple for the Kentucky Derby, were all designed by milliner Christine A. Moore.

© Dylan Dreyer Dylan in a Shoshanna skirt and cardigan at the Kentucky Derby

On Friday May 2 Dylan wore two Lele Rose looks, a brand loved by Duchess Kate, including a fabulous sunflower print skirt from Lele Rose ($1290) and a matching peplum top.

"Look #2 at the @kentuckyderby! This is another @lelarose ensemble with a lovely @camhatsnyc fascinator!" shared Dylan on social media, revealing she had added earring from Brackish.

Her first look was a taffeta seam skirt also from Lele Rose paired with the brand's baby pink plaid knitwear tank and matching cardigan.