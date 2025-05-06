4 unmissable Netflix shows that are a must-watch for May 

Looking for your next binge-watch? Netflix has some incredible new shows coming to our screens this month – and you won't want to miss them!
From seductive dramas to star-studded detective shows, here are four amazing shows to look out for in May.
Sirens
Julianne Moore leads the cast of this seductive series from the creator of Maid, which is billed as an "incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class".
Told over the course of one explosive Labor Day weekend, the limited series follows Devon (Meghann Fahy), who goes to visit her younger sister Simone (Milly Alcock) at her place of work on a lavish beach estate owned by socialite Michaela Kell (Moore).
Devon attempts to reconnect with her sister following their dad's upsetting health diagnosis, but soon finds herself worried about the creepy dynamic between Simone and her wealthy boss.
The synopsis reads: "Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish island estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class."
Sirens comes to Netflix on 22 May, 2025.
Dept. Q
Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey, The King's Man) stars in this nine-part drama as talented detective Carl Morck, who is wracked with guilt after his partner is left paralysed. Upon his return to work, he finds himself exiled to the basement and the sole member of Dept. Q; a newly formed cold case unit.
The synopsis continues: "The department is a PR stunt, there to distract the public from the failures of an under-resourced, failing police force that is glad to see the back of him. But more by accident than design, Carl starts to build a gang of waifs and strays who have everything to prove.
"So, when the stone-cold trail of a prominent civil servant who disappeared several years ago starts to heat up, Carl is back doing what he does best - rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer."
Matthew leads an all-star cast, which includes Chloe Pirrie (The Game, An Inspector Calls), Jamie Sives (Annika, Guilt), Mark Bonnar (Shetland, Unforgotten), Shirley Henderson (Bridget Jones's Diary), and Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty, Gosford Park).
Dept. Q comes to Netflix on May 29, 2025.
Forever
Adapted from Judy Blume's beloved 1975 novel, this 12-part series is set in Los Angeles in 2018 and tells the epic love story of two Black teens, Keisha (Lovie Simone) and Justin (Michael Cooper Jr.), as they explore romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other's firsts.
Forever comes to Netflix on May 8, 2025.
The Four Seasons
This eight-part adaptation of Alan Alda's 1981 rom-com film features an all-star cast, including Tina Fey and Steve Carell.
It follows six old friends who embark on a relaxing weekend away, only to discover that one of the couples in the group is about to split up.
The synopsis continues: "The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news.
"Over the course of a year, we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone's dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface."
The Four Seasons is available on Netflix now.