4 unmissable Netflix shows that are a must-watch for May 

Julianne Moore leads the cast of this seductive series from the creator of Maid, which is billed as an "incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class".

Told over the course of one explosive Labor Day weekend, the limited series follows Devon (Meghann Fahy), who goes to visit her younger sister Simone (Milly Alcock) at her place of work on a lavish beach estate owned by socialite Michaela Kell (Moore).

Devon attempts to reconnect with her sister following their dad's upsetting health diagnosis, but soon finds herself worried about the creepy dynamic between Simone and her wealthy boss.

The synopsis reads: "Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish island estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class."

Sirens comes to Netflix on 22 May, 2025.