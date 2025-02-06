Leo Woodall and Meghan's Fahy's secret home for their 'private' romance

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy sent fans into a frenzy when they went public with their romance last year.

The couple are thought to have crossed paths in 2022 while filming the HBO show, The White Lotus, and they went public with their relationship in February 2023 when Meghann posted a photo of them together on social media.

Since then, their public appearances have been limited but, more recently, US-born Meghann did share some photos of their cosy weekend together in the UK countryside.

© Instagram Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall enjoyed a cosy weekend in the country recently

She shared photos on an Instagram post of their fun-packed weekend, including the cosy home-away-from-home where they hunkered down and shut away the glare of the spotlight.

The Bold Type star, 34, and Leo, 28, enjoyed the privacy of a cosy cottage nestled in a scenic location. One photo showed Meghann holding a mug and dressed in a fluffy robe while standing on the decking of a veranda overlooking a lake.

The backdrop looked beautiful as the sun shone on the fields and woodland area.

Her followers got another glimpse inside the charming lakeside home in another photo which showed Meghann sitting at a large dining table in the kitchen with a Harry Potter puzzle laid out on the table.

© Instagram Meghann and Leo enjoyed a cosy night in

It seems Meghann and Leo were fully embracing the wizardry theme as Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban was playing in the background.

Meghann looked right at home in a comfy pink sweatshirt and her hair tied back in a casual ponytail. With a glass of red sitting between them, it looked like the ultimate couple's date night.

© Instagram Meghann and Leo vacationed together last year

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall's rare comments about their love life

Leo is gearing up for the release of his latest movie, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, in which he plays Renee Zellweger's on-screen love interest.

In a candid interview with Elle, Leo opened up about the movie but also about how he and his girlfriend, Meghann, prefer to keep their romance away from their public-facing jobs.

© Instagram Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall met during filming for The White Lotus

"We're very good at keeping it as private as we can," he told the publication.

"To me, that's the only way. You see public relationships all the time slapped all over social media, and I can't imagine that's any fun. It should be a safe space, and so I think letting people into it is completely counterproductive."

He also opened up about how he's dealing with his new-found fame.

"I don't really get the Tube anymore. One [fan] told me her husband gets really jealous. It was just so uncomfortable. It did all go a bit nuts for me. At first it was like, 'Oh, this is cool', but pretty quickly it just started to feel icky."