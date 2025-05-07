Netflix's 'masterpiece' crime drama with Shetland and Downton Abbey stars drops 'excellent' trailer

Netflix has dropped the gripping trailer for its upcoming detective drama, Dept. Q, which excited fans are already calling a "masterpiece".

The nine-part series stars Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey) as brilliant cop DCI Carl Morck, who is haunted by a tragic shooting that left a young PC dead and his partner paralysed.

When he returns to work, Carl is assigned to a newly formed cold case unit, Dept Q – a PR stunt designed to distract the public from the failures of the police force. But when the "stone-cold trail of a prominent civil servant who disappeared years ago starts to heat up, Carl is back doing what he does best".

© Jamie Simpson/Netflix Matthew Goode stars in Dept. Q

Fans rushed to social media to praise the "excellent" trailer, with one viewer writing: "Can't wait to watch this crime drama masterpiece!"

Mark Bonnar (Shetland), Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty) and Chloe Pirrie (The Game) also star in the show.

Dept. Q arrives on Netflix on May 29, 2025.