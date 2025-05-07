Netflix's 'masterpiece' crime drama with Shetland and Downton Abbey stars drops 'excellent' trailer

Netflix has dropped the gripping trailer for its upcoming detective drama, Dept. Q, which excited fans are already calling a "masterpiece".
The nine-part series stars Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey) as brilliant cop DCI Carl Morck, who is haunted by a tragic shooting that left a young PC dead and his partner paralysed.
When he returns to work, Carl is assigned to a newly formed cold case unit, Dept Q – a PR stunt designed to distract the public from the failures of the police force. But when the "stone-cold trail of a prominent civil servant who disappeared years ago starts to heat up, Carl is back doing what he does best".
Fans rushed to social media to praise the "excellent" trailer, with one viewer writing: "Can't wait to watch this crime drama masterpiece!"
Mark Bonnar (Shetland), Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty) and Chloe Pirrie (The Game) also star in the show.
Dept. Q arrives on Netflix on May 29, 2025.