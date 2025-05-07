The Rookie actor declares he's 'done' ahead of season 7 finale — what we know

Things are heating up in the world of The Rookie ahead of its season seven finale.

The lead up to the 18th and final episode, which will air next Tuesday, May 13, has been marred with endings, including recent confirmation that Jenna Dewan and Nathan Fillion's characters Bailey Nune and John Nolan will end their journey to try to have a baby of their own.

April 29's episode also saw another apparent ending, that of Patrick Keleher's character Seth Ridley's career with the LAPD, and he has just confirmed he is in fact "done" with the show, at least for now.

© Getty Patrick came back for episode 16

The end of the episode "The Return" ended with Ridley having to undergo leg amputation, after getting shot in an attempt to save Nolan, and declaring that his career with the LAPD was over.

"It's gonna take you time to learn to use your prosthetic, but your career is only over if you want it to be," Nolan in turn assured him.

Still, later speaking with ScreenRant about his character's storyline, he confirmed: "Yeah. I am done in season 7."

© Instagram The actor was on The Rookie for 9 episodes

And while fans will definitely not be seeing him in future season 7 episodes, the jury is still out on whether he'll be returning to the show for next season. "I have no idea," he confessed when asked if he's coming back.

That's not to say he doesn't have ideas for his character should he return. Considering what might be next for him, he reflected: "I remember reading that, and I was like, 'God.' I have no idea. I still don't know what that means for Seth to be legless. What does that mean as a cop with the LAPD?"

© Disney The Rookie airs Tuesdays on ABC

"I remember when I came to set one day, I was talking to one of our ex-LAPD officers on set. And he's like, 'Yeah, man. You lose a leg, you're out.' But you never know. You never know what'll happen."

He also shared: "[Ridley] wants to be a good cop. That's why he started being a cop in the first place. He wants to make a difference. But God, lying is just deep in his roots, and I wonder if we'll ever go into Seth's past, if we'll ever see him as a child. What happened to him? So I think he's always trying to do the right thing, but it just gets mixed up."

© Getty Images Jenna and Nathan's characters also came to an end of a road

Last month, showrunner Alexi Hawley also spoke to ScreenRant about another ending: Nune and Nolan's attempts to grow their family. He first confirmed that after their adoption application was denied due to the amount of danger in their lives as police officers, the couple will come to terms with not having a child of their own, in an effort to address the reality of their unique situation and the extreme danger they face.

Asked whether the storyline has come to an end, he further said: "I think it has. I think that's a road, sadly, with a lot of low points for them," and noted: "But I think that's also a reality for lots of people. The part, [especially], where they couldn't have a kid biologically was very recognizable."