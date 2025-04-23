The Rookie showrunner confirms heartbreaking ending for Nathan Fillion's character

The Rookie has come to the end of the line with a particular storyline for Jenna Dewan and Nathan Fillion characters.

In the ABC police procedural, they play Bailey Nune and John Nolan, who are currently trying to have a baby through adoption, after deciding to forgo IVF.

And while fans are certainly hoping for a happy ending, the show creators are aiming to give viewers a taste of reality instead.

Speaking ScreenRant, showrunner Alexi Hawley confirmed that after Bailey and John's adoption application was denied due to the amount of danger in their lives as police officers, the couple will come to terms with not having a child of their own, in an effort to address the reality of their unique situation and the extreme danger they face.

Asked whether the storyline has come to an end, Alexi said: "I think it has. I think that's a road, sadly, with a lot of low points for them," and noted: "But I think that's also a reality for lots of people. The part, [especially], where they couldn't have a kid biologically was very recognizable."

He further shared that "at the end of the day, just the sheer volume of near-death experiences that they both have on the daily" contributed to the decision to have their storyline play out the way it did, though maintained: "Obviously, first responders can adopt, so we're not saying that, but [it's] the reality of their unique situation."

"I think they've come through it and, for now at least, have made their peace with [the fact] that it's just the two of them," he added of the characters.

Plus, Alexi noted that it's the fact that they are such "danger markets" that makes the show work. "If they were less danger magnets, the show wouldn't be as fun."

In real life, Nathan is neither married nor has kids, while Jenna shares daughter Everly, 11, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, as well as son Callum, five, and daughter Rhiannon, who will be one in June, with fiancé Steve Kazee.

Jenna filmed much of season six of The Rookie while pregnant, which in an interview with Romper in January of last year she described as "exhausting," however she had nothing but praise for her very stable and comfortable working conditions on the show, which boasts 22 episodes per season.

"It's a well-oiled machine," she said, and while tiring, she maintained: "But [it's] also amazing. It helps balance my mind. And The Rookie is truly the most dreamy, incredible job."

She went on: "Everyone is so lovely. It’s really fun, and it's easy, and it flows, and so I think that's a big part of why it’s easy for me to work pregnant. I've been on other sets that are obviously a lot more difficult. So I love it. You're tired, but when is a mom not tired?"