Netflix viewers have weeks left to binge-watch 'steamy' 4-season drama with Downton Abbey star

Calling all Netflix users! Viewers have just weeks to watch the steamy, star-studded drama series, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, which shot to the streaming platform's Top 10 TV shows in the UK when it first became available on the site last year.

The hit show, which is leaving Netflix on 28 May, first aired on ITV2 in 2007 and is based on the anonymous blog and books by Belle de Jour. Billie Piper stars as London-based graduate Hannah Baxter, who keeps her double life as high-end escort 'Belle' a secret from friends and family, who believe she spends her nights working as a night-shift legal secretary.

Before you binge-watch all four seasons, here's all you need to know about the show.

What is Secret Diary of a Call Girl about?

Penned by Lucy Prebble (I Hate Suzie, Succession), the series follows 27-year-old university graduate, Hannah Baxter, who has her parents believing that she works as a legal secretary, when she actually entertains clients of an exclusive London escort service as her alter ego, Belle.

© ITV/Shutterstock Billie Piper stars in Secret Diary of a Call Girl

The synopsis continues: "Her job allows her to live in something close to luxury, but the strain of leading this double life occasionally catches up with her and keeps her from enjoying a more conventionally 'normal' life with her family and friends."

Who stars in Secret Diary of a Call Girl?

Billie Piper (Doctor Who, Scoop) stars as Hannah Baxter, while Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders) plays her best friend, Ben, and Cherie Mary Lunghi (Excalibur) plays Hannah's agent, Stephanie.

© ITV/Shutterstock The show is leaving Netflix in May

Meanwhile, Lily James (Downton Abbey, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) plays Stephanie's daughter Poppy, Gemma Chan (Humans, Don't Worry Darling) plays fellow escort Charlotte, and Joanna Bobin (Bridgerton) portrays Hannah's sister, Jackie.

Other cast members include James D'Arcy, Ashley Madekwe, Paul Nicholls and Callum Blue.

What have viewers said about the show?

After its arrival on Netflix last year, viewers binge-watched all four seasons and praised the "steamy" drama on social media.

One person wrote on X: "Thank you @NetflixUK for bringing us back #secretdiaryofacallgirl this series still slaps," while another hailed the drama as "the best show ever".

A third fan called for its return, penning: "Bring back Secret Diary of a Call Girl, that TV show was brilliant."

The final day to stream Secret Diary of a Call Girl is 28 May, 2025.