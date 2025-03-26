Donnie Wahlberg divides fans with first look at Blue Bloods spin-off

Donnie Wahlberg is embracing his "next chapter". Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor gave fans a first look at Danny Reagan in Boston Blue – CBS's upcoming Blue Bloods spin-off, which is slated to premiere in the fall.

"So excited to carry on the tradition, to share so many surprises, to answer some unanswered questions and to welcome all of you — to #BostonBlue!" Donnie captioned a teaser. "The next chapter in the #BlueBloods legacy begins. I can't wait. See you CBS fall!"

WATCH: Get a first look at Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue

A post which sent fans into meltdown, Donnie was quickly inundated with messages. "So excited for you and the new show!! And maybe some cameos," penned one. "Canny wait!!! I wasn't ready to say cheerio to Danny! Boston will be a cracking backdrop, too," agreed another.

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "@donniewahlberg Thank you for continuing this legacy!!"

© CBS Entertainment Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) will make the move to Boston in the upcoming spin-off

The response to Boston Blue has certainly been positive, however, there was certainly a bittersweet feeling, too, with many asking if the original Blue Bloods cast might feature.

"I wish it was the entire family. That's what made Blue Bloods work, not just one character," mused a fan. "Can't wait. I do hope some of the old cast makes some appearances. Still so sad that Blue Bloods has ended. Still miss it so much," noted a second. "Far fetched. He’d never leave his family," quipped a third.

Boston Blue's inception was first announced in February. TV Line confirmed that Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis had signed on as showrunners, while Donnie is billed as an executive producer alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Kristie Anne Reed

Deadline has also reported that the spin-off will see Danny paired up with Detective Lena Peters, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. A casting announcement for the character of Lena is yet to be revealed.

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Fans are hoping that Donnie's former co-stars will cameo in the series

According to the publication, Boston Blue wasn't conceived as a Blue Bloods offshoot. The story itself had already been pitched, with executives planning to have Detective Peters partnered up with a new transfer from the LAPD. After realizing that there was a wider opportunity to expand the Blue Bloods universe, however, the team approached Donnie.

Regarded as one of CBS's crowning jewels, Blue Bloods came to an end in 2024, with the final episode airing in December. Cancelled after an impressive 14-season run, the network's decision came as a devastating blow to the cast, with Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and Donnie voicing their disappointment.

© Getty The finale episode of Blue Bloods aired in December 2024

Speaking with TV Insider last year, Tom – who played patriarch Frank Reagan – said he was "frustrated" and felt the drama's success was "always taken for granted".

When asked if the show would ever return, he previously told CBS News: "We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me!"

© CBS Tom Selleck has been particularly critical of the network's decision to cancel Blue Bloods

Weighing in on the cancellation, Donnie and Bridget also spoke out on the Drew Barrymore show. Asked how they were feeling about the cancellation, Bridget replied: "I think everybody's really upset and sad, but also happy and satiated?" before Donnie chimed in. "More upset and sad," he declared.