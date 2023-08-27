Former NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen sparks reaction as he makes fresh comments on co-star Daniela Ruah

The Los Angeles spin-off of the CBS crime procedural came to an end after 14 seasons

It may have been over three months since NCIS' longest running spin-off, NCIS: Los Angeles, came to an end after 14 seasons, but the memories live on in the hearts and minds of its cast.

Eric Christian Olsen, 46, took to his Instagram Stories to share a meme posted by a fan account, in which he could be seen in an adorable conversation with co-star Daniela Ruah.

The two played Marty Deeks and Kensi Blye respectively on the series, NCIS members who eventually became close and tied the knot on the series.

The trailer for NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen's new CBS drama, Matlock

"Flashback city," Eric sweetly wrote across the photo, tagging Daniela, who responded on her own Instagram Stories with a resounding: "Aaaaaaaaawwwww."

The series finale for NCIS: LA aired on May 14, with a tribute episode the following week, wrapping up the journeys of its special agents after 14 years on the air, and ahead of the episode, Daniela spoke with HELLO! about her bond with on-screen love interest Eric, who happens to be her brother-in-law in real life.

"One scene that I thought was quite lovely, and has a personal touch to it that happened while we were shooting the scene, was earlier in the season when Kensi is telling [husband Marty] Deeks how she wants to get back to giving attention to them as a couple and not always worry about parenting or their job," she said.

© Instagram Eric relived some memories of the show with his co-star Daniela

"Deeks is fading; he doesn't really get what she's putting down! Then he surprises her at the end with flowers and tickets to a concert, and when we were shooting that scene, Eric improvised something that broke me down into tears.

MORE: NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen leaves fans heartbroken with tear-inducing tribute following series finale

"We already knew that the show would be over at that point, and it felt like we were all a light switch in a room: as episodes are being wrapped, those writers are done and I imagined people metaphorically walking out of the room and switching off their light until the last person switches it off, and it's dark, and the show is over," she recalled.

© Getty Images The two played married couple Marty and Kensi on the series

"So Eric improvises the line, 'This feels like 10 years ago,' and they left it in the cut because it worked really well but what they didn't leave was my actual breaking down into tears when he said those words that I didn't know he was going to say.

MORE: NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah reunites with co-stars Brian Dietzen and Vanessa Lachey in 'grateful' post

"It was the weight of the history of our friendship, the history of our partnership, the history of having met my husband and having my children on the show. Eric and those words brought all of those feelings of nostalgia to a tipping point for me at that moment."

© Getty Images The series ended after 14 seasons on the air

But she praised the actor for helping her to grow and change in her craft, adding: "I learned a lot about comedic timing from him, and also saying, 'This is what I'm feeling right now,' and making sure the camera gets it, not you changing for the camera.

MORE: NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen reveals difficult period at home with wife and three children

"Observing those who were more experienced than I, like Eric, and he was the one I worked with the most, meant I learned a lot of important skills."

© Instagram Despite the show's conclusion, the cast members have also shown their support for the ongoing strikes

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.