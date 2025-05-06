NCIS fans had been hoping that the return of Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo to TV screens as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David may offer some heartwarming updates on where their beloved couple have ended up.
Turns out, they've ended up in Paris, raising their daughter, and not together at all.
First look trailer
Premiering on Paramount+
The 10-episode spinoff will premiere on Paramount+ this fall and the first look TV trailer debuted on May 5, opening with Ziva in a therapy session and seemingly confirming that the pair continue to be on-and-off again, all these years later, as they raise their tween daughter, Tali.
But their idyllic Parisian life is interrupted when their daughter – who has her own bodyguard – is targeted for kidnap, forcing the family to go on the run across Europe in an attempt to work out who is behind the attack.
Tween daughter targeted
The trailer reveals that Tony believes someone he trusted has targeted their daughter, and when Ziva asks what their next steps are he quips: "I haven’t been here in a while. Do you still keep all that deadly stuff in your cookie jars?"
Yes, she does – and a whole lot more as well.
Despite raising Tali together, their own relationship is very much undefined with Tony at one point calling Ziva "a safe house roomie".
"So what we’re depending on to save all of these lives is me being charmingly persuasive and you kicking ass?" Ziva later asks.
"Not ideal, but here we are,” Tony replies.
Wedding bells?
What follows is the action and banter NCIS fans have come to expect, and it looks like Ziva has one very interesting plan in play, as at one point she appears to be tackling an assailant in a wedding dress.
What remains unclear, however, is if NCIS fans can expect to see Tony and Ziva make an appearance in the original NCIS series, which will return to CBS for season 23 in September 2025.
NCIS crossover
NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder told TV Insider that it had been "very difficult" to set up a crossover between the first season of Tony & Ziva and season 22, which concluded on May 5, but that he "would love to" consider it for the future.
"They tend to be very pro-crossover stuff. So now that we actually have some stuff in the can, we definitely want to take a look at that," he said.
"It’d be fun, it’d be good for them, I’m sure fun for the audiences. There’s no reason to not do it unless there’s a reason to not do it that I’m not aware of. But like I said, I’m just speaking for me as the writer of this show and you’re asking a question that involves a supervisor above me to adjudicate us.
"But I will tell you, I talk to Michael a lot. We’ve talked about Tony and Ziva over the years a lot, and I can tell you all the pieces are in play for something like that to happen."