Cole Hauser comes one step closer to returning as beloved Yellowstone character with surprise revelation

Yellowstone fans are getting one step closer to seeing some of their favorite Yellowstone characters back on the screen.

Many were heartbroken last year to learn that the show, which first premiered in 2018 and starred Kevin Costner for all but the last season, would be coming to an end after five seasons and 53 episodes.

Its unfortunate December ending however was luckily partnered with good news: Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who played on-screen spouses in the show, had their very own spin-off confirmed.

Now, some weeks after news of the spin-off for their characters Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler were confirmed, more exciting details are being unveiled.

Bloomberg reported last week that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is already working on the spin-off, along with producer David Glasser and Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy. The sequel series is tentatively titled Dutton Ranch, and will debut even sooner than expected: this fall.

Moreover, another spin-off starring Luke Grimes, who played fellow Dutton sibling Kayce Dutton, will be coming to CBS in 2026. Both shows will be available to stream on Paramount+, along with two other Yellowstone franchise shows, The Madison, a spin-off starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and 1944, another prequel, such as are 1883 and 1923.

Back in December, Deadline was first to report the news of Kelly and Cole's spin-off, and that the new show will "likely feature other cast members" from the original series. Per the outlet, it will be a direct continuation of the original show's current storyline, and will be set in the same present-day time frame.

Kelly had previously hinted at being interested in a spin-off, however she played coy when it came to addressing actual plans for one. Speaking with Town & Country in November, she first shared: "I loved this season. There were some really different territories to explore, so I'm not clinging to her. I'm happy to put her back in her padlocked box."

Still, she couldn't deny that there was intrigue both from fans and herself in a Kelly and Rip spin-off. She added: "I am definitely interested in Beth, and who she is after some things have happened. Who is she in peace? As an actor you're like, 'Ooh, let me at that,'" and joked: "Wouldn't it be fun to watch Beth go to therapy?"

Kelly also spoke — a little — on the drama that had plagued Yellowstone, particularly its ending, after long disputes with its former lead star Kevin, who ultimately decided not to return and was, spoiler ahead, killed off.

"I don't participate in the noise in any way. I stay out of it," she maintained, noting: "The only safe place for me is in the work — and then home with my husband. Very boring."

She emphasized: "It can become a cyclone of bullshit and fakeness, and I know I won’t find my worth in that."