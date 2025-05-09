NBC cancels 2 hit shows - what else is on the line?

NBC has begun the process of renewing and canceling their TV show and the first two have been decided: Night Court and Lopez vs Lopez, after three seasons each.

The news for both was confirmed on May 9, although Warner Bros. Television, the production company behind Night Court, may shop the sitcom to other networks or a steamer.

© Nicole Weingart/NBC Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, Simon Helberg as Spencer in Night Court

Night Court

Night Court was a reboot of the 1980s comedy with The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone, who was given the same New York City night court as her late father Harry Stone (played on the original series by Harry Anderson).

John Larroquette returned to the series to reprise his role as attorney Dan Fielding, and they were joined by Lacretta as bailiff Gurgs, Nyambi Nyambi as court clerk Wyatt and Wendie Malick.

Lopez vs Lopez

Lopez vs. Lopez has also been axed, three months after the season three finale – now the series finale – aired on February 7, 2025. Lopez vs. Lopez told the story of a "working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time".

© Nicole Weingart/NBC Mayan Lopez as Mayan, Terri Hoyos as Elsa in Lopez vs Lopez

It starred George Lopez and his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez.

What else is on the line?

NBC has also canceled Found after two seasons, as well as The Irrational.

Brilliant Minds, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, and The Hunting Party, all still on the bubble.

© Matt Miller/NBC Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey in Found

Suits LA

The rebooted Suits show, Suits: LA, has also been canceled after one season. Headlined by Stephen Amell, it was spinoff of the long-running USA Network series Suits starring Meghan Markle.

NBC renewals

NBC has renewed the One Chicago franchise – Chicago Fire, PD, and Med – as well as Happy’s Place, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and the sitcom St. Denis Medical.

One Chicago fans can expect some changes next season, however, as Daniel Kyri, who plays Darren Ritter, and Jake Lockett, two long-standing members of the cast, will not be returning for season 14.

© Peter Gordon/NBC Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire

Confirming the news, Daniel, 30, took to Instagram to thank fans for their support. "I'll miss this character, and it's time to move on," he wrote. "Thank you to the cast, crew & the awesome fans."

Jake has yet to comment publicly.

The pair are thought to be leaving as part of an "effort to trim the budget of Chicago Fire," with many cast members not appearing in all of a season's episodes. Deadline has also reported that the actors who take on Illinois residency will see their episode count increase while those who don't will see a further slide.

There may still be changes to come though, as there are a few cast members whose contracts are up and are still in talks for renewal, including Taylor Kinney.