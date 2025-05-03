When will Chicago Fire be back on TV screens?

One Chicago has been off air for the last few weeks but Chi-Hards don't have too much longer to wait, as the shows will be back very soon.

Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been airing since September 2024 and will soon come to a close as it has 22 episodes and only three episodes left to air.

© Peter Gordon/NBC Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been airing since September 2024

When will Chicago Fire return to TV?

NBC has confirmed that Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20 will air on Wednesday May 7.

The episode is titled "Cut Me Open" and the tagline reads: "With the crew stretched thin, a performance efficiency expert evaluates Firehouse 51; Kidd and Severide bond with the mother of the baby they hope to adopt."

© Elizabeth Sisson/NBC Chicago Fire season 13 episode 20 will air on Wednesday May 7.

What happened in Chicago Fire season 13?

Season 13 of the hit first responder show has seen Firehouse 51 undergo several changes including the exit of former chief, Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) who was promoted to Deputy Chief Commissioner.

Dermot Mulroney joined the series as Chief Dom Pascal, and he is now dealing with the tragic death of his wife in a car accident.

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) also made the decision to expand their family, while Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) left Chicago to return to rehab after a series of bad decisions left Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) in danger.

© Elizabeth Sisson/NBC Kidd and Severide made the decision to expand their family

How can I watch Chicago Fire?

Chicago Fire is on NBC at 9/8c and you can catch up on Peacock.

When is Chicago PD back?

© Lori Allen/NBC Chicago PD will also return on May 7

The other two series in the One Chicago franchise will also return on May 7.

The logline for Chicago P.D season 12 episode 20 ("Black Ice") — reads: "Ruzek witnesses a tragic accident on an icy bridge, leading Intelligence into a dark, sinister case involving sex trafficking."

When is Chicago Med back?

© George Burns Jr/NBC Chicago Med has been airing for 10 seasons

Chicago Med will also return May 7 and the episode logline reads: "The hospital faces a staffing crisis as the nurses stage a sick-out; Archer and Frost bet on who can discharge their patients first; Charles' distrust of a patient complicates his treatment."

Who is leaving Chicago Fire?

Daniel Kyri, who plays Darren Ritter, and Jake Lockett, two long-standing members of the cast, will not be returning for season 14.

© Peter Gordon/NBC Daniel Kyri will be leaving Chicago Fire

Confirming the news, Daniel, 30, took to Instagram to thank fans for their support. "I'll miss this character, and it's time to move on," he wrote. "Thank you to the cast, crew & the awesome fans."

Jake has yet to comment publicly.

The pair are thought to be leaving as part of an "effort to trim the budget of Chicago Fire".